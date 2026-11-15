Sebring neighbors are sharing some helpful free services and a comfy piece of furniture this week. Here’s a quick look at what’s available right now.

Freebie type: Tree service estimate

Location: Sebring Ridge, Sebring, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

A local arborist is offering full tree service, including planting, removals, hazard checks, and maintenance. This is a good option if you need someone to look at a problem tree or plan new plantings. The post highlights a full range of services, so you can likely discuss different needs when you contact them.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Freebie type: Service info / estimates

Location: Sebring Ridge, Sebring, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

Spaulding's offers tree service, equipment operating, and lawn care. The listing notes they are licensed & insured, which is helpful for bigger jobs. To talk about your yard or tree work and ask about pricing or a quote, you can call Camren at 863-214-9965.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Freebie type: FREE estimate for holiday lighting

Location: Sebring Ridge, Sebring, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

Spaulding's Home & Land Services is offering exterior Christmas lighting and decoration installation with a FREE estimate. They’re available from November 1 through Christmas Eve, so you can plan early or closer to the holidays. To set up your free estimate, call or text Camren Spaulding at (863) 214-9965.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Cozy armchair with green cushion

Category: Furniture

Location: Buttonwood Bay, Sebring, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

This comfortable armchair has beige upholstery and comes with a green cushion. It looks like a nice extra seat for a living room, reading corner, or guest room. Check the listing for any pickup details or timing before you head over.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items and free estimates tend to go quickly, so if something here interests you, click through and contact the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.