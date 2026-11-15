Sebring’s retail scene is steady right now, with national brands still hiring for front-line roles. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Sebring, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Take orders, help customers, and make pizzas as part of a tight in-store team. Flexible schedules, food discounts, and a clear path to grow with a brand where many owners started in the store.

Employer: The Winn-Dixie Company

Location: Sebring, FL

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role in the meat and seafood department, from cutting and wrapping to stocking and customer service. Good fit if you’re 18+, like physical work, and want steady hours in a grocery setting.

Employer: Comcast

Location: Sebring, FL, US

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Base pay $15.00/hour (plus potential commission/bonus per company plan)

Help customers with mobile activations, device setup, and tech troubleshooting in an Xfinity store. Great if you enjoy gadgets, problem-solving, and want Fortune 50 benefits and training.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good roles don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.