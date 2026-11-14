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Sebring
🏥 Sebring, FL Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Nursing & CNA Roles
13 days ago
Sebring’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both brand‑new nurses and seasoned pros. Here are several local roles worth a look this week.
Entry-Level Registered Nurse – New Grad Residency
- Employer: MEP Health
- Location: Sebring, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This new graduate nurse residency program helps you build strong clinical skills across different care settings. You’ll get structured training, mentorship, and support so you can grow into a confident RN.
New Grad RN – Med Surg Tele (Residency Program)
- Employer: HCA Florida Highlands Hospital
- Location: Sebring, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Year‑long HCA Healthcare Residency Program with hands‑on training, simulations, and a preceptor to guide you. Great fit if you’re a new RN wanting strong support, education benefits, and a clear path into Med Surg/Tele.
Med-Surg Charge Nurse
- Employer: AdventHealth Sebring
- Location: Sebring, FL 33872
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
- Salary Range: $32.48 – $56.84/hour
Lead the Med‑Surg team, guide nurses on shift, and support quality patient care. Comes with benefits and PTO from day one, retirement plan, and strong career development support.
Certified Nursing Assistant – Home Health
- Employer: Care and life
- Location: Sebring, FL
- Type: Part-time/Per Diem (schedule negotiable)
- Pay: $17.00/hour
Home health role with flexible hours (Thurs evenings, long weekend shifts, and negotiable schedule). You’ll help with personal care, light household tasks, and companionship in patients’ homes.
Certified Home Health Aide (Weekends)
- Employer: Care and life
- Location: Sebring, FL
- Type: Weekends / Part-time (schedule negotiable)
- Pay: $16.00/hour
Weekend‑focused home health aide job with negotiable shifts. Good option if you want extra income on Fridays–Sundays while providing in‑home support and basic care.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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