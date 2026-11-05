🛒 Several Customer Service Jobs in Sebring, FL Paying $15+/hr

Sebring’s retail and service spots are busy and hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Sebring, FL

Type: Part-time (Temporary)

Pay: $15 – $19/hour

Why it’s worth a click: Front-of-store role where you greet customers, run the register, keep shelves stocked, and help in photo and online order pickup. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), employee discount, flexible hours, and training programs (benefits typically tied to a 30-hour work week).

Employer: U-Haul

Location: Sebring, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (includes $100 hiring bonus + $300 certification bonus )

Not listed (includes + ) Why it’s worth a click: Mix of customer service and hands-on work: help people with rentals, move and inspect trucks/trailers, and use app-based tools. Perks can include same-day pay for working interviews, health benefits (if eligible), paid time off, 401(k), stock ownership, discounts, and wellness programs.

Employer: Aaron’s

Location: Sebring, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.25 – $15.75/hour + incentive pay

Why it’s worth a click: Full-time role helping customers stay on track with lease-to-own payments and renewals, both in-store and over the phone. Offers career growth, paid time off, Sundays off, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and employee purchase program.

If something here fits your skills, apply soon and don’t be shy about sending in more than one application.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.