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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Sebastopol Right Now
Sebastopol neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you need furniture or home decor, these are worth a look.
White Fabric Lampshade
Item: Large white fabric lampshade
Condition: Excellent
Details: About 11" tall, 13" top diameter, 15.5" bottom diameter
Location: West Hurlbut, Sebastopol, CA
Category: Home decor and accessories
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice, clean shade for updating a lamp or replacing a worn one. Check the measurements to be sure it fits your lamp.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Glass Top Desk with Rolling Drawers
Item: Modern glass top desk with two independent rolling filing cabinets
Condition: Not stated
Details: Desk is about 60" x 30" x 30". Side panels are wood and screened metal. Cabinet tops are dark faux wood. One cabinet has been used as a printer stand.
Location: Barnett Valley - West End, Sebastopol, CA
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
Good option for a home office or student workspace, with storage in the rolling cabinets.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
65” Samsung TV
Item: 65" Samsung TV
Condition: Works, but needs a sound bar for audio
Pickup: First come, first serve
Location: Hessel, Sebastopol, CA
Source: nextdoor.com
Large screen TV that still works, but you’ll want a separate sound bar or speakers.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup soon—free items in Sebastopol tend to go quickly.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.