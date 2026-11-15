Sebastopol neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you need furniture or home decor, these are worth a look.

Item: Large white fabric lampshade

Condition: Excellent

Details: About 11" tall, 13" top diameter, 15.5" bottom diameter

Location: West Hurlbut, Sebastopol, CA

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice, clean shade for updating a lamp or replacing a worn one. Check the measurements to be sure it fits your lamp.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Modern glass top desk with two independent rolling filing cabinets

Condition: Not stated

Details: Desk is about 60" x 30" x 30". Side panels are wood and screened metal. Cabinet tops are dark faux wood. One cabinet has been used as a printer stand.

Location: Barnett Valley - West End, Sebastopol, CA

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

Good option for a home office or student workspace, with storage in the rolling cabinets.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 65" Samsung TV

Condition: Works, but needs a sound bar for audio

Pickup: First come, first serve

Location: Hessel, Sebastopol, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Large screen TV that still works, but you’ll want a separate sound bar or speakers.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup soon—free items in Sebastopol tend to go quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.