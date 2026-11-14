Sebastopol neighbors are giving away some useful free items this week, from furniture to pet gear. If you’re nearby, these could be worth a quick look.

Item: Round black table

Condition: Used, has a hole in the center (for umbrella, plant, or decor)

Location: South Jewel Avenue, Sebastopol, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

This round black table is free for pickup. There is a center hole that the owner has used for a sunbrella, a plant, and a decorative globe. Could work well on a patio or in a garden space.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Central vacuum canister

Condition: Still operational, but hasn’t been used for a while

Location: Elphick, Sebastopol, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

This central vacuum canister was pulled out of a granny unit and is reported to still work. It’s been sitting unused for some time, so it may be best for someone comfortable checking or installing central vac systems. The poster invites you to DM with questions.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Two female guinea pigs (Bella and Bianca) with deluxe cage set & accessories

Condition: About 2 years old, described as sweet and tame, bonded pair

Location: Downtown Sebastopol, Sebastopol, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

A local family is looking for a loving home for their two bonded female guinea pigs, Bella and Bianca. They’re about 2 years old and come with a “deluxe guinea pig luxury package”, including several Guinea Dad brand accessories and a 2’ x 5’ C&C Piggy Condo cage setup. This could be a great match for someone ready to care for a bonded pair and has room for a larger cage.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Sebastopol tend to go quickly, so if something here interests you, it’s best to check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.