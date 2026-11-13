The Sebastopol City Council will meet on November 17 at 5:00 p.m. at the Youth Annex and online. The agenda includes updates from Gold Ridge Fire District and Sonoma County Transit, and action items on just cause eviction and tenant relocation rules, special event fee waivers for Trashlantis and Turkey Trot, planning consultant services, Gravenstein Commons development impact fee payments, the city cost allocation plan and water/sewer fund finances, a possible repeal of separate ADU sales, upcoming city service contracts and a part-time Public Information Officer, police policy review (including ICE collaboration and youth diversion), and a Sonoma County Library Commission alternate representative. Full agenda and Zoom details: https://bit.ly/cc111726.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Sebastopol, California