The Sebastopol City Council will meet on Nov. 17 with an early start time of 5 PM at the Youth Annex and online. The agenda includes updates from Gold Ridge Fire District and Sonoma County Transit on proposed bus route changes.

The council will discuss just cause eviction and tenant relocation rules, special event fee waivers for Trashlantis and Turkey Trot, planning consultant services, Gravenstein Commons development impact fee payments, and the city cost allocation plan with water and sewer fund finances. They will also consider repealing an ordinance on separate ADU sales, upcoming city service contracts and a part-time Public Information Officer, review police policies including ICE collaboration and youth diversion, and select a Sonoma County Library Commission alternate representative. Zoom details are in the agenda at the posted link.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Sebastopol