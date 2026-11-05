Hateful graffiti removed in downtown Sebastopol

On Tuesday Nov 3rd, 2026, hateful graffiti was found in downtown Sebastopol at Ives Park, the Sebastopol Center for the Arts/Sebastopol Veterans Memorial Building, and on various downtown businesses. The messages were anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant. City crews, along with property and business owners, removed the graffiti quickly.

The Sebastopol Police Department is treating this as a hate crime and is asking for any surveillance video from the area. No suspects have been found yet. Anyone with information or questions is asked to call (707) 829-4400 and speak with Lieutenant Andrew Bauer at the Sebastopol Police Department.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Sebastopol