Kashi Ashram will hold its monthly Kirtan on Friday, November 13 at 7 p.m. at the Dattatreya Temple at Kashi Ashram, featuring chanting, music, and special guests Ken and Laura. This gathering happens every second Friday, and people are welcome to come to sing, listen, or simply enjoy the company; donations are accepted but not required.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Kashi Ashram