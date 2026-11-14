There are a few handy free items available around Sebastian / Barefoot Bay that neighbors are giving away. If you’re nearby, these could be useful for your home or everyday use.

Item: Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) smart speaker with Alexa

Condition: Not stated

Location: Egret Circle Seabirds, Barefoot Bay, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

Compact smart speaker that works with Alexa. You can use it to play music, set timers, and control smart home devices with your voice. Good for a bedroom, kitchen, or office.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Wall shelf

Condition: Not stated

Location: Egret Circle Seabirds, Barefoot Bay, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple wall shelf being given away for free. The poster linked an Amazon listing, so you can check that link for style and dimensions, but be sure to confirm with the giver if it matches what you need.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Wireless headphones with charging dock and RCA cables

Technology: True 2.4G wireless

Condition: Not stated

Location: Egret Circle Seabirds, Barefoot Bay, FL

Source: nextdoor.com

Over-ear wireless headphones that come with a charging dock and RCA cables. Designed to connect to TVs or audio systems using 2.4G wireless, which usually gives a more stable signal than Bluetooth.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If you’re interested in any of these free deals around Sebastian and Barefoot Bay, it’s best to reach out to the poster soon—freebies can get claimed very quickly.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.