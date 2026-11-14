Sebastian has some very special dogs waiting at H.A.L.O. No Kill Rescue for a second (or third) chance at love. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pup to your family, one of these sweet faces might be the perfect match.

Breed: Chihuahua

Chihuahua Age: Senior (about 11 years)

Senior (about 11 years) Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: H.A.L.O. No Kill Rescue

Phone: (772) 589-7297

Freddie is a tiny gentleman who has had his world turned upside down more than once. He lost his first home when his owner passed away, and his second family realized they didn’t have enough time for him.

From his time in foster care, we know Freddie:

Lived wonderfully with young children

Did great with other dogs

Even got along with a cat

He enjoys a good zoom around the house or yard, then is just as happy to curl up beside you for a quiet night in. If you’re looking for a small, adaptable senior who already knows how to be part of a family, Freddie could be your guy.

👉 Meet Freddie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky / American Pit Bull Terrier mix

Husky / American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Female

Female Weight: About 63 lbs

About 63 lbs Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: H.A.L.O. No Kill Rescue

Phone: (772) 589-7297

Nala is a stunning young Husky/Pit mix with a big personality to match her good looks. She’s friendly, social, and loves people and other dogs.

Things to know about Nala:

Typical Husky vocal girl – apartment life was too tight and too quiet for her

– apartment life was too tight and too quiet for her Needs a home that doesn’t mind a chatty dog

Like any young pup, she’ll need continued training and exercise

If you have the time, space, and energy for an active, talkative companion, Nala will reward you with tons of love and fun.

👉 Meet Nala and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Yorkie (Yorkshire Terrier)

Yorkie (Yorkshire Terrier) Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Weight: About 16 lbs

About 16 lbs Adoption fee: $200

Shelter: H.A.L.O. No Kill Rescue

Phone: (772) 589-7297

Oscar Mayer is a small, handsome senior who has had his heart broken more than once. He lost his first home when his owner’s health declined, then did great for six months in another home before being replaced by a puppy.

What we know about Oscar:

Compact size at around 16 lbs

Has “so much love left to give”

Looking for a true forever home for his golden years

If you want a smaller companion who’s already past the wild puppy stage and just wants to be loved, Oscar Mayer may be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Oscar Mayer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Black Mouth Cur / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Black Mouth Cur / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $300

Shelter: H.A.L.O. No Kill Rescue

Phone: (772) 589-7297

Indiana Jones is a big, bouncy adventurer with serious puppy energy. He’s described as a “wiggle butt machine” who loves to play and loves giving kisses even more.

Key details:

High-energy, playful adult

Would really benefit from training and structure

Best for someone ready for a big personality in a big package

Requirement: Martingale collar

Martingale collar At H.A.L.O., dogs are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, tested, fecal checked, given rabies vaccine and tag, and microchipped

If you’re up for some training and want a fun, affectionate dog to share adventures with, Indiana Jones is ready to explore life by your side.

👉 Meet Indiana Jones and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog

German Shepherd Dog Age: Adult (about 6 years)

Adult (about 6 years) Gender: Female

Female Shelter: H.A.L.O. No Kill Rescue

Phone: (772) 589-7297

Jade is a beautiful German Shepherd with a big heart and some special needs. She spent almost her whole life with one family before being surrendered due to rental rules. She then found a new home, but was returned after a bite incident and is now part of H.A.L.O.’s Misfit program.

From her description, Jade is:

A tennis ball enthusiast

A kiddie pool fan and professional sunbather

and Described as a fiercely loyal best friend

Because of her history, Jade will need an experienced, committed adopter who can follow the shelter’s guidance and give her structure, management, and understanding.

👉 Meet Jade and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Sebastian, FL, please consider visiting H.A.L.O. No Kill Rescue or giving them a call at (772) 589-7297 to learn more about these wonderful dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find the loving homes they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.