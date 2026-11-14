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🐶 Playful, Loyal & Senior Dogs Ready for Adoption in Sebastian
Sebastian has some very special dogs waiting at H.A.L.O. No Kill Rescue for a second (or third) chance at love. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pup to your family, one of these sweet faces might be the perfect match.
Freddie
- Breed: Chihuahua
- Age: Senior (about 11 years)
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: H.A.L.O. No Kill Rescue
- Phone: (772) 589-7297
Freddie is a tiny gentleman who has had his world turned upside down more than once. He lost his first home when his owner passed away, and his second family realized they didn’t have enough time for him.
From his time in foster care, we know Freddie:
- Lived wonderfully with young children
- Did great with other dogs
- Even got along with a cat
He enjoys a good zoom around the house or yard, then is just as happy to curl up beside you for a quiet night in. If you’re looking for a small, adaptable senior who already knows how to be part of a family, Freddie could be your guy.
👉 Meet Freddie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nala
- Breed: Husky / American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Young (about 1 year)
- Gender: Female
- Weight: About 63 lbs
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: H.A.L.O. No Kill Rescue
- Phone: (772) 589-7297
Nala is a stunning young Husky/Pit mix with a big personality to match her good looks. She’s friendly, social, and loves people and other dogs.
Things to know about Nala:
- Typical Husky vocal girl – apartment life was too tight and too quiet for her
- Needs a home that doesn’t mind a chatty dog
- Like any young pup, she’ll need continued training and exercise
If you have the time, space, and energy for an active, talkative companion, Nala will reward you with tons of love and fun.
👉 Meet Nala and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Oscar Mayer
- Breed: Yorkie (Yorkshire Terrier)
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Weight: About 16 lbs
- Adoption fee: $200
- Shelter: H.A.L.O. No Kill Rescue
- Phone: (772) 589-7297
Oscar Mayer is a small, handsome senior who has had his heart broken more than once. He lost his first home when his owner’s health declined, then did great for six months in another home before being replaced by a puppy.
What we know about Oscar:
- Compact size at around 16 lbs
- Has “so much love left to give”
- Looking for a true forever home for his golden years
If you want a smaller companion who’s already past the wild puppy stage and just wants to be loved, Oscar Mayer may be the perfect match.
👉 Meet Oscar Mayer and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Indiana Jones
- Breed: Black Mouth Cur / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $300
- Shelter: H.A.L.O. No Kill Rescue
- Phone: (772) 589-7297
Indiana Jones is a big, bouncy adventurer with serious puppy energy. He’s described as a “wiggle butt machine” who loves to play and loves giving kisses even more.
Key details:
- High-energy, playful adult
- Would really benefit from training and structure
- Best for someone ready for a big personality in a big package
- Requirement: Martingale collar
- At H.A.L.O., dogs are spayed/neutered, vaccinated, tested, fecal checked, given rabies vaccine and tag, and microchipped
If you’re up for some training and want a fun, affectionate dog to share adventures with, Indiana Jones is ready to explore life by your side.
👉 Meet Indiana Jones and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jade
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog
- Age: Adult (about 6 years)
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: H.A.L.O. No Kill Rescue
- Phone: (772) 589-7297
Jade is a beautiful German Shepherd with a big heart and some special needs. She spent almost her whole life with one family before being surrendered due to rental rules. She then found a new home, but was returned after a bite incident and is now part of H.A.L.O.’s Misfit program.
From her description, Jade is:
- A tennis ball enthusiast
- A kiddie pool fan and professional sunbather
- Described as a fiercely loyal best friend
Because of her history, Jade will need an experienced, committed adopter who can follow the shelter’s guidance and give her structure, management, and understanding.
👉 Meet Jade and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Sebastian, FL, please consider visiting H.A.L.O. No Kill Rescue or giving them a call at (772) 589-7297 to learn more about these wonderful dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find the loving homes they deserve.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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