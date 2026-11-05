Sebastian updates street paving schedule through Dec. 7

The City of Sebastian has updated its street paving plan from the week of November 9 through the week of December 7 due to recent weather. Planned paving is:

Week of November 9 : Bywood Avenue , Seagrass Avenue , Crown Street , Celtic Avenue , Kendall Avenue , Candle Avenue , Summer Street

: , , , , , , Week of November 16 : Summer Street , Miller Drive , Arcadia Drive , Midvale Terrace

: , , , Week of November 23 : Landsdowne Drive and surrounding setbacks, including Clermont Court , Persian Lane , Seamist Lane , Top Sail Lane , Biscayne Lane , Strait Avenue , and Summer Street

: and surrounding setbacks, including , , , , , , and Week of November 30 : Landsdowne Drive , from Laconia Street to Wave Street (PC)

: , from to Week of December 7: Foster Avenue, Jordan Avenue, Smith Street, Englar Drive, Jackson Street

Dates and locations may change based on weather and field conditions.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Sebastian