Seattle’s leadership job market is busy right now, from mission-driven nonprofits to big operational roles. Here are several solid options if you’re ready to step up or shift your management path.

Employer: Private household

Private household Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role runs a high-end home for a busy couple and their two dogs—think project management, light housekeeping, meal planning, vendor coordination, and travel prep. Great fit if you’re detail-focused, love organizing, and enjoy a mix of operations, hospitality, and pet care.

Employer: LAZ Parking

Location: Greater Seattle Area, WA

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: $100K–$110K annually

Lead the financial and operational performance of multiple parking locations and service lines, including P&L ownership, team leadership, and client relationships. Good match if you have 5+ years of multi-site management, strong financial skills, and like fast-paced, service-focused work.

Employer: The Mockingbird Society

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Board service (volunteer governance role)

Board service (volunteer governance role) Salary: Not listed (board roles are typically unpaid)

Join the board of a respected nonprofit working to transform foster care and end youth homelessness. Ideal if you bring lived experience, policy or nonprofit expertise, or skills in finance, law, fundraising, or community partnerships and want to support youth-led systems change.

Employer: GenPRIDE

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (see full posting)

Keep this LGBTQ+ community nonprofit running smoothly by managing tech systems (including Salesforce), cross-org projects, admin and financial operations, and facilities. Great for someone who loves organizing systems, improving workflows, and supporting a mission-driven, inclusive workplace.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application or inquiry in soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.