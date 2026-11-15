Seattle’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on bedside care to fully remote therapy. Here are several solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Lumina Pelvic Health

Lumina Pelvic Health Location: Seattle, WA (in person)

Type: Part-time (14–18 hrs/week)

Pay: $65–$75/hour

Holistic, women-focused pelvic health clinic with 55-minute, non–double-booked sessions and a strong focus on whole-person care. Includes 2 weeks PTO, paid sick leave, CE stipend, mentorship, and no non-compete; role can grow into full-time.

Employer: Crewlia

Crewlia Location: Remote (must be WA-licensed)

Type: Part-time 1099 contractor

Provide online therapy within your specialties, set your own availability, and handle documentation from home. Open to LMFT, LICSW, LMHC with NPI who can deliver telehealth across Washington.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente Location: Seattle, WA + field (South/West Seattle, Burien, Tukwila, White Center, SeaTac)

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, days)

Home-based hospice and palliative care role with Mon–Fri, 8:00–4:30 plus shared weekend rotation. You’ll manage complex symptoms, coordinate care, and work on an interdisciplinary team supporting patients and families at home.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente Location: Capitol Hill Main Building, Seattle, WA

Type: Part-time (36 hrs/week, 3x12s)

Day-shift inpatient Med/Surg Telemetry with rotating weekends/holidays and up to $8/hour in differentials (acuity, location, weekends). Good fit if you have recent Med/Surg and telemetry experience and want a stable union RN role.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Kaiser Permanente Location: Capitol Hill South Building, Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time (40 hrs/week, days)

Outpatient primary care RN role with Mon–Fri, 8:00–5:00 schedule. Mix of injections, immunizations, wound care, care coordination, and patient education for all ages in a clinic setting.

Employer: Seattle Children’s

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time (range based on 2080 hrs/year)

Full-time (range based on 2080 hrs/year) Pay: $48.13–$72.20/hour

Lead-level lab role doing moderate to high complexity testing plus daily workflow, staffing, and quality coordination in a pediatric setting. Requires a related bachelor’s degree, 5+ years lab experience, and eligibility for national certification.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there’s flexibility in schedule, unit, or start date once you’re in conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.