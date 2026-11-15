Seattle’s tech scene is still buzzing, and senior roles are where the big jumps in pay are right now. Here are several high‑impact IT jobs hiring in Seattle, WA this week.

Employer: UST

UST Location: Seattle, WA (role location listed as Seattle)

(role location listed as Seattle) Type: PART‑TIME

PART‑TIME Salary: $97,000 – $146,000

Lead the roadmap and backlog for FACETS initiatives in a healthcare payer environment. Great fit if you have 12+ years in IT/healthcare and deep TriZetto FACETS experience and want ownership of product vision and delivery.

Employer: PwC

PwC Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Not stated (manager consulting role)

Not stated (manager consulting role) Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + annual discretionary bonus

+ annual discretionary bonus Lead data analytics projects for top clients, using tools like Power BI, Tableau, Python/SAS to solve complex business problems. Ideal if you have 5+ years’ experience, enjoy mentoring teams, and want a mix of strategy, client work, and hands‑on analytics.

Employer: QXO

QXO Location: Seattle, WA

Type: FULL‑TIME

FULL‑TIME Salary: $200,000 – $275,000 + bonus + equity

+ bonus + equity Run multiple engineering squads building a new tech platform for a huge building‑products business. Strong match if you have 7+ years in software engineering, know distributed systems, and want to own roadmap, hiring, and delivery in a fast‑moving environment.

Employer: Uber

Uber Location: Seattle, WA

Type: FULL‑TIME

FULL‑TIME Salary (Seattle): $232,000 – $258,000 base + bonus + equity

base + bonus + equity Set the technical direction for Uber’s Android networking stack used by millions of riders and drivers. Best for engineers with 7+ years’ Android experience, deep Kotlin/Java and networking (OkHttp/Cronet, HTTP/2/3, TCP/IP), and a passion for large‑scale mobile infrastructure.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related roles open too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.