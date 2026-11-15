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Seattle
💻 Seattle IT Roles with Multiple $200K+ Openings
5 days ago
Seattle’s tech scene is still buzzing, and senior roles are where the big jumps in pay are right now. Here are several high‑impact IT jobs hiring in Seattle, WA this week.
Product Owner (Healthcare FACETS)
- Employer: UST
- Location: Seattle, WA (role location listed as Seattle)
- Type: PART‑TIME
- Salary: $97,000 – $146,000
- Lead the roadmap and backlog for FACETS initiatives in a healthcare payer environment. Great fit if you have 12+ years in IT/healthcare and deep TriZetto FACETS experience and want ownership of product vision and delivery.
Enterprise Risk & Control Solutions – Data Analytics Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Type: Not stated (manager consulting role)
- Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + annual discretionary bonus
- Lead data analytics projects for top clients, using tools like Power BI, Tableau, Python/SAS to solve complex business problems. Ideal if you have 5+ years’ experience, enjoy mentoring teams, and want a mix of strategy, client work, and hands‑on analytics.
Senior Manager, Software Engineering – Takeoff
- Employer: QXO
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Type: FULL‑TIME
- Salary: $200,000 – $275,000 + bonus + equity
- Run multiple engineering squads building a new tech platform for a huge building‑products business. Strong match if you have 7+ years in software engineering, know distributed systems, and want to own roadmap, hiring, and delivery in a fast‑moving environment.
Staff Software Engineer – Android, Mobile Networking
- Employer: Uber
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Type: FULL‑TIME
- Salary (Seattle): $232,000 – $258,000 base + bonus + equity
- Set the technical direction for Uber’s Android networking stack used by millions of riders and drivers. Best for engineers with 7+ years’ Android experience, deep Kotlin/Java and networking (OkHttp/Cronet, HTTP/2/3, TCP/IP), and a passion for large‑scale mobile infrastructure.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related roles open too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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