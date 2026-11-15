Seattle’s food scene is busy and hiring. Here are a few solid roles if you like working with food, people, or both.

Employer: Mondello Trattoria

Mondello Trattoria Location: Seattle, WA (Magnolia)

Type: Part-time (weekend evenings, with possible extra days)

(weekend evenings, with possible extra days) Pay: $21.30/hour

Family-owned Italian spot looking for a reliable dishwasher to keep the kitchen running smooth. No experience needed, they’ll train you, and you get employee meals and a chance to learn more kitchen skills.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time (Saturday-only schedule listed)

Pay: $24.97 – $30.07/hour

Great if you want one high-paying day a week or to add to another job. You’ll run the dish machine, help with basic food prep, and keep the kitchen clean and safe.

Employer: Hot Cakes Molten Chocolate Cakery

Location: Seattle, WA (Ballard)

Type: Full-time (about 30–35 hrs/week)

Pay: $22.44/hour + tips (about $6–$10/hr); listed range $22.44 – $32.00/hour

Lead front-of-house shifts at a busy dessert spot. Night and weekend role with set schedule, health insurance (28+ hrs), PTO, discounts, and lots of dessert sampling.

Employer: That Brown Girl Cooks!

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $55,000 – $62,000/year

Hands-on leadership role running kitchen operations, inventory, and team culture. Good fit if you have 3+ years in a sous chef or kitchen management role and want to help shape menus, systems, and staff.

If something looks interesting, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Seattle spots tend to fill roles fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.