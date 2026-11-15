Seattle’s sales scene is busy right now, with options from big-ticket management to entry-level canvassing. Here are a few solid roles if you like talking to people and closing deals.

Employer: Day 1 Auto Group

Day 1 Auto Group Location: Seattle Area, WA (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $300,000+ per year (base + commission)

Lead an import auto dealership through a big growth phase, right on the showroom floor. This role owns P&L, sales performance, and customer experience, with uncapped earnings and executive-level benefits for a proven dealership leader.

Employer: ShipStation Global

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (base + uncapped commission & bonuses)

Outside B2B account management role with the largest non-retail UPS partner and a top LTL broker. You’ll grow revenue with existing clients, work in the field and via phone, and earn residual, uncapped commissions, with strong training, benefits, and room to move up.

Employer: Refined Painting

Location: Seattle, WA (Greenlake office, field-based)

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $800–$1,500+ per week (paid per lead, bonuses, % of closed projects)

Great fit if you’re outgoing and want to break into sales with no experience needed. You’ll knock doors, chat with homeowners, and set appointments (no closing), with paid training, company transportation, and big bonus potential for top performers.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and the right offer often shows up once you’re already in motion.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.