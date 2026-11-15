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🐱 Playful, Gentle & Quirky Cats Ready for Adoption in Seattle
Seattle, meet some wonderful cats and kittens at P.A.W.S. Cat City who are hoping for loving homes. Many are young, social, and would love a feline friend to grow up with.
Sweets
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Personality: Active, spirited, “rough and tumble” play style
- Best home: Must have another kitten or playful cat to help with her behavioral development and energy
- Shelter: P.A.W.S. Cat City — (206) 782-1700
Sweets is a wild little lady who loves big play sessions and would thrive in a home with an existing kitty crew.
👉 Meet Sweets and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Myka
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly gray/blue tabby
- Personality: Active, friendly, full of kitten energy
- Best home: Would hugely benefit from another kitten or playful cat to help with manners and energy
- Shelter: P.A.W.S. Cat City — (206) 782-1700
Myka is a sweet, rambunctious tabby girl who’s ready to learn and play with a feline buddy by her side.
👉 Meet Myka and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Crystal
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly gray/blue
- Personality: Affection-loving, soaks up attention
- Other pets: Can get overwhelmed by other animals; needs slow, cautious introductions to resident cats or dogs
- Shelter: P.A.W.S. Cat City — (206) 782-1700
Crystal is a fabulous, loving lady who wants to be your cuddle buddy and may do best with thoughtful introductions to any other pets.
👉 Meet Crystal and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lyra
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly gray/blue tabby
- Personality: Active, friendly, playful
- Best home: Would greatly benefit from another kitten or playful cat to help with manners and energy
- Shelter: P.A.W.S. Cat City — (206) 782-1700
Lyra is a lively tabby kitten who’s ready to bring “sweetness and rambunctiousness” to a home that can offer a feline playmate.
👉 Meet Lyra and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Alfie
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly black
- Personality: Handsome, outgoing “house panther,” full of kitten energy
- Best home: Would benefit from another kitten or playful cat while he learns his manners
- Shelter: P.A.W.S. Cat City — (206) 782-1700
Alfie is a floofy, social boy who’s ready for big fun and lots of playtime with a feline friend.
👉 Meet Alfie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jaz
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Personality: Floofy, may be shy at first after recent big changes, warms up with gentle handling and time
- Best home: Needs patient adopters and would benefit from another kitten or cat to help him settle in
- Background: Recently traveled from Eastern Washington
- Shelter: P.A.W.S. Cat City — (206) 782-1700
Jaz is a soft, sweet boy who just needs a calm space and kind people to blossom into a loving companion.
👉 Meet Jaz and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cheeto
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly orange/red
- Personality: Bouncy, outgoing, very playful
- Bonded pair: Must be adopted with his sister Wendy; they are a bonded duo
- Home style: Will bring “lots of rambunctious joy” and double the kitten fun
- Shelter: P.A.W.S. Cat City — (206) 782-1700
Cheeto is the confident brother who helps his shyer sister feel brave. They’re looking for a home ready for two tiny whirlwinds of love.
👉 Meet Cheeto and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Squeaker
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Personality: Nervous at first but very sweet once warmed up; playful and talkative
- From foster notes: Loves to jump on shoulders, has a big personality for her size, very vocal (nicknamed “preacher”), loves toys and her tunnel
- Shelter: P.A.W.S. Cat City — (206) 782-1700
Squeaker is a fun-loving little house panther with a huge character who will keep you laughing once she feels safe.
👉 Meet Squeaker and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Wendy
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly orange/red
- Personality: A bit more timid than her brother, gains confidence with him nearby
- Bonded pair: Must be adopted with her brother Cheeto; they’re looking for a home together
- Home style: Tiny, energetic pair who will bring “lots of rambunctious joy”
- Shelter: P.A.W.S. Cat City — (206) 782-1700
Wendy is the sweeter, shyer half of this orange duo and relies on Cheeto’s boldness—perfect for someone ready to love two kittens at once.
👉 Meet Wendy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Mork
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly gray/blue with unique markings
- Personality (from foster): Very friendly, adores people, craves company, purrs easily, has lots of energy and needs space to run and play
- Coat: Soft, short gray hair with markings that look like giraffe spots
- Shelter: P.A.W.S. Cat City — (206) 782-1700
Mork is a social, people-loving boy who doesn’t like being alone for long and would thrive in an active home with time for play.
👉 Meet Mork and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in Seattle, WA and thinking about adding a cat to your family, consider visiting P.A.W.S. Cat City or calling (206) 782-1700 to ask about these wonderful kitties. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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