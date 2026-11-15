Seattle, meet some wonderful cats and kittens at P.A.W.S. Cat City who are hoping for loving homes. Many are young, social, and would love a feline friend to grow up with.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Personality: Active, spirited, “rough and tumble” play style

Active, spirited, “rough and tumble” play style Best home: Must have another kitten or playful cat to help with her behavioral development and energy

Must have to help with her behavioral development and energy Shelter: P.A.W.S. Cat City — (206) 782-1700

Sweets is a wild little lady who loves big play sessions and would thrive in a home with an existing kitty crew.

👉 Meet Sweets and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly gray/blue tabby

Mostly gray/blue tabby Personality: Active, friendly, full of kitten energy

Active, friendly, full of kitten energy Best home: Would hugely benefit from another kitten or playful cat to help with manners and energy

Would to help with manners and energy Shelter: P.A.W.S. Cat City — (206) 782-1700

Myka is a sweet, rambunctious tabby girl who’s ready to learn and play with a feline buddy by her side.

👉 Meet Myka and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young adult

Young adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly gray/blue

Mostly gray/blue Personality: Affection-loving, soaks up attention

Affection-loving, soaks up attention Other pets: Can get overwhelmed by other animals; needs slow, cautious introductions to resident cats or dogs

Can get overwhelmed by other animals; needs to resident cats or dogs Shelter: P.A.W.S. Cat City — (206) 782-1700

Crystal is a fabulous, loving lady who wants to be your cuddle buddy and may do best with thoughtful introductions to any other pets.

👉 Meet Crystal and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly gray/blue tabby

Mostly gray/blue tabby Personality: Active, friendly, playful

Active, friendly, playful Best home: Would greatly benefit from another kitten or playful cat to help with manners and energy

Would to help with manners and energy Shelter: P.A.W.S. Cat City — (206) 782-1700

Lyra is a lively tabby kitten who’s ready to bring “sweetness and rambunctiousness” to a home that can offer a feline playmate.

👉 Meet Lyra and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Personality: Handsome, outgoing “house panther,” full of kitten energy

Handsome, outgoing “house panther,” full of kitten energy Best home: Would benefit from another kitten or playful cat while he learns his manners

Would while he learns his manners Shelter: P.A.W.S. Cat City — (206) 782-1700

Alfie is a floofy, social boy who’s ready for big fun and lots of playtime with a feline friend.

👉 Meet Alfie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Personality: Floofy, may be shy at first after recent big changes, warms up with gentle handling and time

Floofy, may be shy at first after recent big changes, warms up with gentle handling and time Best home: Needs patient adopters and would benefit from another kitten or cat to help him settle in

Needs and would benefit from to help him settle in Background: Recently traveled from Eastern Washington

Recently traveled from Eastern Washington Shelter: P.A.W.S. Cat City — (206) 782-1700

Jaz is a soft, sweet boy who just needs a calm space and kind people to blossom into a loving companion.

👉 Meet Jaz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Personality: Bouncy, outgoing, very playful

Bouncy, outgoing, very playful Bonded pair: Must be adopted with his sister Wendy ; they are a bonded duo

Must be adopted ; they are a bonded duo Home style: Will bring “lots of rambunctious joy” and double the kitten fun

Will bring “lots of rambunctious joy” and double the kitten fun Shelter: P.A.W.S. Cat City — (206) 782-1700

Cheeto is the confident brother who helps his shyer sister feel brave. They’re looking for a home ready for two tiny whirlwinds of love.

👉 Meet Cheeto and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Personality: Nervous at first but very sweet once warmed up; playful and talkative

Nervous at first but very sweet once warmed up; playful and talkative From foster notes: Loves to jump on shoulders, has a big personality for her size, very vocal (nicknamed “preacher”), loves toys and her tunnel

Loves to jump on shoulders, has a big personality for her size, very vocal (nicknamed “preacher”), loves toys and her tunnel Shelter: P.A.W.S. Cat City — (206) 782-1700

Squeaker is a fun-loving little house panther with a huge character who will keep you laughing once she feels safe.

👉 Meet Squeaker and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Personality: A bit more timid than her brother, gains confidence with him nearby

A bit more timid than her brother, gains confidence with him nearby Bonded pair: Must be adopted with her brother Cheeto ; they’re looking for a home together

Must be adopted ; they’re looking for a home together Home style: Tiny, energetic pair who will bring “lots of rambunctious joy”

Tiny, energetic pair who will bring “lots of rambunctious joy” Shelter: P.A.W.S. Cat City — (206) 782-1700

Wendy is the sweeter, shyer half of this orange duo and relies on Cheeto’s boldness—perfect for someone ready to love two kittens at once.

👉 Meet Wendy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly gray/blue with unique markings

Mostly gray/blue with unique markings Personality (from foster): Very friendly, adores people, craves company, purrs easily, has lots of energy and needs space to run and play

Very friendly, adores people, craves company, purrs easily, has lots of energy and needs space to run and play Coat: Soft, short gray hair with markings that look like giraffe spots

Soft, short gray hair with markings that look like giraffe spots Shelter: P.A.W.S. Cat City — (206) 782-1700

Mork is a social, people-loving boy who doesn’t like being alone for long and would thrive in an active home with time for play.

👉 Meet Mork and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in Seattle, WA and thinking about adding a cat to your family, consider visiting P.A.W.S. Cat City or calling (206) 782-1700 to ask about these wonderful kitties. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.