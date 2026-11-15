Seattle has some wonderful dogs looking for loving homes right now. If you’ve been thinking about adding a pup to your family, these four have a lot to offer.

Breed: Havanese / Pointer mix

Havanese / Pointer mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Brown/Chocolate

White/Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $1,440

Shelter: Little Dog Rescue

Pez is a young Havanese/Pointer mix pup with a soft, multicolored coat and lots of potential. As a baby, he’ll need a family ready for training, playtime, and all the fun (and work!) that comes with a growing dog.

👉 Meet Pez and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Golden Retriever

Golden Retriever Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Male

Male Color: Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut

Red/Golden/Orange/Chestnut Adoption fee: $500

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Seattle, WA)

Ranger is a young Golden Retriever from AKC award‑winning parents. His current owner says he is very loving, has never shown aggression, and has lots of energy. They’re hoping to find a home with more land and ideally a working purpose for him, as he’s an active dog who thrives with a job and exercise. He also enjoys cuddles once he’s had a chance to burn off some energy.

Ranger would do best with an adopter who can give him space to run and plenty of daily activity.

👉 Meet Ranger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $100 (ask about possible discounts)

(ask about possible discounts) Shelter: Seattle Animal Shelter

Phone: (206) 386-7387

Location in shelter: Main Kennels

Main Kennels Special note: Bonded pair with Buddy (A0058341877) – they should be adopted together.

MJ starts out shy, but he loves walks and people once he feels safe. With the help of his sibling Buddy, he gains confidence and opens up quickly. The shelter notes that some pets may qualify for free or reduced adoption fees, so it’s worth asking about MJ and Buddy.

👉 Meet MJ and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $100 (ask about possible discounts)

(ask about possible discounts) Shelter: Seattle Animal Shelter

Phone: (206) 386-7387

Location in shelter: Main Kennels

Main Kennels Special note: Bonded pair with MJ (A00602126385) – they should be adopted together.

Buddy is described as very friendly and happy‑go‑lucky. He enjoys life, loves exploring on walks, and meeting new people. He also helps his sibling MJ feel safe and comfortable, making them a sweet, balanced pair.

The Seattle Animal Shelter is working to reduce how long pets stay in care, and some animals qualify for free or reduced fees, so be sure to ask about Buddy and MJ when you call.

👉 Meet Buddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Seattle area and thinking about adopting, please consider visiting Little Dog Rescue, contacting the private owner for Ranger, or calling the Seattle Animal Shelter at (206) 386-7387 to learn more about these dogs. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.