Seattle neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from home repair supplies to furniture and vintage finds.

Item: Water tank wrap and pipe wrap insulation

Details: Water tank wrap 4 ft x 6 ft, plus pipe wrap 3" x 25 ft. Good for wrapping a water heater and exposed pipes to help with insulation.

Location: Phinney Ridge, Seattle, WA

Condition: Usable insulation; see photos for exact look.

Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: Fiberglass insulation roll

Details: 15" x 32 ft, white with paper backing. Good for small insulation projects or patching existing insulation.

Location: Phinney Ridge, Seattle, WA

Condition: As-is; check photos for more detail.

Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: Sonic Glow Teeth ultra-sonic toothbrush

Details: New, still in packaging. Donor received it by mistake and has an extra. You place it in your mouth and it vibrates rather than brushing in the usual way.

Location: Greenwood / Phinney Ridge, Seattle, WA

Condition: New/unused unit (the donor tried the other one they received).

Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: Rain drain extender

Details: Extender for a rain drain/downspout to direct water away from your house. Not used and described as in good shape.

Location: Wedgwood, Seattle, WA

Pickup: Porch pickup.

Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: Pile of mixed firewood

Details: Mixed pieces of wood, great for an indoor fireplace. Quantity not specified, but described as a pile.

Location: Madrona, Seattle, WA

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Large suitcase

Details: Approx. 19.5" x 27" (outside, not including wheels). It was damaged in storage, and the damage affects a wheel. Donor hopes it can still be used. Used only for one trip over a decade ago.

Location: Maple Leaf, Seattle, WA

Condition: Has wheel damage; check photos to see if it will work for you.

Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: January 1930 Nature Magazine (missing cover) and color planet photos

Details: Vintage January 1930 Nature Magazine, missing its cover but still readable and “quite cool.” Includes a set of beautiful color photos of the planets from The Planetary Society in Pasadena, from when Pluto was still listed as a planet.

Location: Greenwood, Seattle, WA

Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: Box of assorted maps

Details: Many National Geographic maps and AAA maps, with “lots of cool stuff and lots of history.” Great for crafts, decor, or map lovers.

Location: Greenwood, Seattle, WA

Source: trashnothing.com

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Item: Black leather office chair with armrests

Details: Comfortable chair with light wear on the seat but still described as very usable and cozy. Donor switched to a standing desk. Must be picked up tonight or Saturday.

Location: Ridgecrest, Shoreline, WA (just north of Seattle)

Source: nextdoor.com

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Item: Three vintage wooden chairs with red patterned cushions

Details: Set of 3 matching wooden chairs. One chair has a damaged backrest, so this is a good project for someone who likes to repair or refinish furniture.

Location: Denny Blaine, Seattle, WA

Source: nextdoor.com

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If you see something you like, reach out to the poster soon—free items in Seattle tend to go quickly, especially furniture and building supplies.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.