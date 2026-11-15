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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Seattle Neighborhoods
Seattle neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week, from home repair supplies to furniture and vintage finds.
Water Heater Fiberglass Wrap & Pipe Insulation (Phinney Ridge)
Item: Water tank wrap and pipe wrap insulation
Details: Water tank wrap 4 ft x 6 ft, plus pipe wrap 3" x 25 ft. Good for wrapping a water heater and exposed pipes to help with insulation.
Location: Phinney Ridge, Seattle, WA
Condition: Usable insulation; see photos for exact look.
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Fiberglass Roll 15" x 32 ft (Phinney Ridge)
Item: Fiberglass insulation roll
Details: 15" x 32 ft, white with paper backing. Good for small insulation projects or patching existing insulation.
Location: Phinney Ridge, Seattle, WA
Condition: As-is; check photos for more detail.
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Sonic Glow Tooth Brusher (Greenwood/Phinney Ridge)
Item: Sonic Glow Teeth ultra-sonic toothbrush
Details: New, still in packaging. Donor received it by mistake and has an extra. You place it in your mouth and it vibrates rather than brushing in the usual way.
Location: Greenwood / Phinney Ridge, Seattle, WA
Condition: New/unused unit (the donor tried the other one they received).
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Rain Drain Extender (Wedgwood)
Item: Rain drain extender
Details: Extender for a rain drain/downspout to direct water away from your house. Not used and described as in good shape.
Location: Wedgwood, Seattle, WA
Pickup: Porch pickup.
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Free Firewood (Madrona)
Item: Pile of mixed firewood
Details: Mixed pieces of wood, great for an indoor fireplace. Quantity not specified, but described as a pile.
Location: Madrona, Seattle, WA
Source: nextdoor.com
Suitcase (Maple Leaf)
Item: Large suitcase
Details: Approx. 19.5" x 27" (outside, not including wheels). It was damaged in storage, and the damage affects a wheel. Donor hopes it can still be used. Used only for one trip over a decade ago.
Location: Maple Leaf, Seattle, WA
Condition: Has wheel damage; check photos to see if it will work for you.
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
1930 Nature Magazine & Planet Photos (Greenwood)
Item: January 1930 Nature Magazine (missing cover) and color planet photos
Details: Vintage January 1930 Nature Magazine, missing its cover but still readable and “quite cool.” Includes a set of beautiful color photos of the planets from The Planetary Society in Pasadena, from when Pluto was still listed as a planet.
Location: Greenwood, Seattle, WA
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Box of Beautiful Maps (Greenwood)
Item: Box of assorted maps
Details: Many National Geographic maps and AAA maps, with “lots of cool stuff and lots of history.” Great for crafts, decor, or map lovers.
Location: Greenwood, Seattle, WA
Source: trashnothing.com
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Black Leather Office Chair (Ridgecrest, Shoreline)
Item: Black leather office chair with armrests
Details: Comfortable chair with light wear on the seat but still described as very usable and cozy. Donor switched to a standing desk. Must be picked up tonight or Saturday.
Location: Ridgecrest, Shoreline, WA (just north of Seattle)
Source: nextdoor.com
Set of 3 Vintage Wooden Chairs for DIY Fixing (Denny Blaine)
Item: Three vintage wooden chairs with red patterned cushions
Details: Set of 3 matching wooden chairs. One chair has a damaged backrest, so this is a good project for someone who likes to repair or refinish furniture.
Location: Denny Blaine, Seattle, WA
Source: nextdoor.com
If you see something you like, reach out to the poster soon—free items in Seattle tend to go quickly, especially furniture and building supplies.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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