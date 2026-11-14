Seattle’s creative scene is busy right now—good news if you love working with your hands, cameras, or gear. Here are a few solid arts and media roles hiring around the city.

Employer: 24Hr Pottery / Seatown Pottery

24Hr Pottery / Seatown Pottery Location: Seattle, WA (Madison Park, Capitol Hill, Green Lake)

(Madison Park, Capitol Hill, Green Lake) Type: Part-time (about 25–32 hrs/week)

(about 25–32 hrs/week) Pay: $23.50–$28.00 per hour

Hands-on ceramics role keeping three community studios running: loading and firing kilns, mixing glazes, processing workshop pieces, and helping members during open studio. Includes paid drive time between studios and a complimentary studio membership.

Employer: Blue Danube Productions

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Freelance / Temporary

Pay: $40.00–$70.00 per hour

Freelance gig for experienced A1 and L1 techs supporting events on client campuses—running Yamaha digital mixers, wireless mics, and ETC lighting consoles, plus set/strike and gear maintenance. Great fit if you have 4+ years in pro audio or lighting and like fast-paced event work.

Employer: VISENTA STUDIO LLC

Location: Seattle, WA (plus Auburn, Kent, Tacoma, Bellevue, Lynnwood)

(plus Auburn, Kent, Tacoma, Bellevue, Lynnwood) Type: Hourly, in-person

Pay: $21.30 per hour base + commissions + tips (listed range $21.30–$40.00 per hour)

Lively, social role taking guest photos in busy restaurants—no camera or experience needed, they train you and provide all gear. Expect weekend shifts, weekly pay, and potential to boost earnings with sales, plus 401(k) and other benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Seattle’s creative jobs often lead to more chances once you’re in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.