Seattle’s transportation scene is busy and growing, from freight runs to commuter programs and even private yachts. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you like to keep people and goods moving.

Employer: Short Haul Express, Inc

Short Haul Express, Inc Location: Seattle, WA (Seattle–Columbus dedicated route)

(Seattle–Columbus dedicated route) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $0.80 per mile, about $2,000/week per driver (W2)

(W2) Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, HSA, life insurance, PTO, paid orientation, safety bonuses, rider + pet programs

Team up on a steady Seattle–Columbus–Seattle run, about 4,986 miles per week, and be home Tuesday–Thursday every week. New truck every 2 years (you help spec and pick the color), plus strong benefits and steady miles if you have at least 12 months recent OTR Class A experience.

Location: Seattle, WA (vessel currently in the U.S.)

(vessel currently in the U.S.) Type: Likely full-time, rotational

Likely full-time, rotational Rotation: 10/10 (10 weeks on / 10 weeks off or similar)

(10 weeks on / 10 weeks off or similar) Start Date: July 1

Citizenship: U.S. citizen or Green Card holder required

Lead all engineering systems on a brand-new 46m private/charter yacht in its final build stage. For the first 6 months, you’ll be on board full-time to oversee systems, with a higher salary during that period, then move into a rotation; shared cabin included.

Employer: TransWest

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $140,000/year + annual performance bonus

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k) with match, PTO (up to 80 hours/year to start), personal day, 7 paid holidays

Help design and run commute and shuttle programs for big-name clients, blending data, planning, and operations. Good fit if you have 2+ years in transportation design/operations, are strong with Excel/PowerPoint, and like turning complex routes and rider data into smooth, safe service.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—Seattle’s transportation jobs move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.