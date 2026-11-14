Seattle’s logistics scene is busy right now, from medical tech to freight to space and defense. If you like keeping parts, supplies, and inventory moving, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role manages field and distributor inventory for a global medical technology company. You’ll track and reconcile stock, handle returns and recalls, run reports, and support sales and operations while following FDA and ISO rules.

Employer: Ballard Center

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Not listed (likely on-site)

Not listed (likely on-site) Salary: $23–$26 per hour

Keep a care center running by ordering, organizing, and stocking medical and daily-use supplies. This is a good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, can manage budgets, and want solid benefits plus growth and training in a healthcare setting.

Employer: Old Dominion Freight Line

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $26.46–$33.08 per hour

Support a major LTL carrier by managing maintenance parts inventory, purchase orders, vendor pricing, and daily cycle counts. You’ll use SAP, ship parts to other locations, operate a forklift, and tap into strong benefits and promotion paths.

Employer: Karman Space & Defense

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Not listed (professional, likely full-time)

Not listed (professional, likely full-time) Salary: Not listed

Work on hypersonics and missile defense programs by sourcing materials, managing suppliers, and tracking delivery risks. Ideal for experienced buyers (5+ years) who want to support high‑stakes aerospace and defense projects and can obtain a DoD Secret clearance.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Seattle logistics roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.