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Seattle
📣 Seattle Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple High-Paying Roles
13 days ago
Seattle’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from nonprofit fundraising to techy AV and building automation sales. Here are several solid roles worth a closer look.
Senior SBA Sales Relationship Manager
- Employer: KeyBank
- Location: 1301 5th Avenue, Seattle, WA (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $80,000 – $150,000 base + incentives
This role focuses on SBA lending for businesses with $3–10M in annual sales, partnering with business bankers to grow a profitable portfolio. Good fit if you know SBA 7(a)/504 lending and like being a trusted advisor while hitting strong sales goals.
Building Automation Sales Strategist (BMS/DDC)
- Employer: Johnson Barrow
- Location: Seattle, WA (regional field role)
- Type: Full-time, exempt
- Salary: $120,000 – $130,000 + commission
Lead growth for integrated building automation, working with consulting engineers and mechanical contractors on BMS/DDC and applied HVAC projects. Ideal if you have 7+ years in HVAC controls and like shaping specs and system design, not just taking orders.
Fundraising Director, Relationship Events
- Employer: Alzheimer's Association
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Type: Full-time (37.5 hours/week)
- Salary: $90,000 – $95,000
Own the Washington State Gala and related events, driving corporate sponsorships, donors, and volunteer committees. Great for someone with 3–5 years of gala/special event fundraising who wants mission-driven work with strong benefits.
Sales Representative - Remote Outside Sales
- Employer: Vantage LED
- Location: Seattle, WA (Pacific Northwest territory)
- Type: Full-time, remote/field
- Salary: $45,000 – $55,000 per year
Sell LED display products to dealers across the Pacific Northwest with about 60% travel and a company car. Good match if you have B2B sales experience and an interest in digital signage and tech.
Home Care Community Liaison and Outreach Specialist
- Employer: CARING ARMS
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Type: Full-time, field/road
- Salary: $27.52 – $33.14 per hour
Territory-based outreach role building relationships with referral sources and families who need home care. Great if you like community work, outside sales, and explaining care options in clear, kind language.
Conference & Trade Show Representative (Independent Contractor)
- Employer: Hennessey Digital (BluShark Digital)
- Location: Seattle, WA (travel across NW states)
- Type: Independent contractor
- Pay: From $300 per day + approved expenses
Represent a digital marketing agency at conferences and trade shows, starting thoughtful conversations and qualifying leads (no hard selling). Good side-gig if you’re a strong networker comfortable with attorneys and business owners.
Sales Engineer – West Coast
- Employer: AVPro Global Holdings
- Location: Seattle, WA (West Coast territory)
- Type: Full-time, heavy travel
- Salary: Not listed
Technical sales role supporting AV over IP, distributed AV, and control systems (AVPro Edge, MXnet, AudioControl, RTI). Expect travel up to 3 weeks per month doing demos, system design, and post-install support.
Territory Manager – Seattle, WA
- Employer: BAT / Reynolds American
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Type: Full-time, field
- Salary: $68,700 + 20% bonus target; possible geographic differential up to 20%
Trade marketing role managing a local retail territory, placing POS, growing market share, and building relationships with retailers. Comes with strong benefits, 401(k) match, and a company vehicle for eligible employees.
If one of these catches your eye, save the link and apply soon—Seattle roles like these tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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