Seattle’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from nonprofit fundraising to techy AV and building automation sales. Here are several solid roles worth a closer look.

Employer: KeyBank

KeyBank Location: 1301 5th Avenue, Seattle, WA (Hybrid)

(Hybrid) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $80,000 – $150,000 base + incentives

This role focuses on SBA lending for businesses with $3–10M in annual sales, partnering with business bankers to grow a profitable portfolio. Good fit if you know SBA 7(a)/504 lending and like being a trusted advisor while hitting strong sales goals.

Employer: Johnson Barrow

Location: Seattle, WA (regional field role)

Seattle, WA (regional field role) Type: Full-time, exempt

Full-time, exempt Salary: $120,000 – $130,000 + commission

Lead growth for integrated building automation, working with consulting engineers and mechanical contractors on BMS/DDC and applied HVAC projects. Ideal if you have 7+ years in HVAC controls and like shaping specs and system design, not just taking orders.

Employer: Alzheimer's Association

Location: Seattle, WA

Seattle, WA Type: Full-time (37.5 hours/week)

Full-time (37.5 hours/week) Salary: $90,000 – $95,000

Own the Washington State Gala and related events, driving corporate sponsorships, donors, and volunteer committees. Great for someone with 3–5 years of gala/special event fundraising who wants mission-driven work with strong benefits.

Employer: Vantage LED

Location: Seattle, WA (Pacific Northwest territory)

Seattle, WA (Pacific Northwest territory) Type: Full-time, remote/field

Full-time, remote/field Salary: $45,000 – $55,000 per year

Sell LED display products to dealers across the Pacific Northwest with about 60% travel and a company car. Good match if you have B2B sales experience and an interest in digital signage and tech.

Employer: CARING ARMS

Location: Seattle, WA

Seattle, WA Type: Full-time, field/road

Full-time, field/road Salary: $27.52 – $33.14 per hour

Territory-based outreach role building relationships with referral sources and families who need home care. Great if you like community work, outside sales, and explaining care options in clear, kind language.

Employer: Hennessey Digital (BluShark Digital)

Location: Seattle, WA (travel across NW states)

Seattle, WA (travel across NW states) Type: Independent contractor

Pay: From $300 per day + approved expenses

Represent a digital marketing agency at conferences and trade shows, starting thoughtful conversations and qualifying leads (no hard selling). Good side-gig if you’re a strong networker comfortable with attorneys and business owners.

Employer: AVPro Global Holdings

Location: Seattle, WA (West Coast territory)

Seattle, WA (West Coast territory) Type: Full-time, heavy travel

Full-time, heavy travel Salary: Not listed

Technical sales role supporting AV over IP, distributed AV, and control systems (AVPro Edge, MXnet, AudioControl, RTI). Expect travel up to 3 weeks per month doing demos, system design, and post-install support.

Employer: BAT / Reynolds American

Location: Seattle, WA

Seattle, WA Type: Full-time, field

Full-time, field Salary: $68,700 + 20% bonus target; possible geographic differential up to 20%

Trade marketing role managing a local retail territory, placing POS, growing market share, and building relationships with retailers. Comes with strong benefits, 401(k) match, and a company vehicle for eligible employees.

If one of these catches your eye, save the link and apply soon—Seattle roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.