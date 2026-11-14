Seattle has a steady flow of security roles right now, especially for folks who want flexible, part-time night and weekend work. If you like staying alert, helping people, and keeping spaces safe, these are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $21.66/hour

Schedule: Wed 11:00 PM – 7:00 AM

Unarmed patrol at a tech/media/telecom site with a fixed weekly overnight shift and the option to pick up extra hours. Good fit if you want steady income, strong benefits, and room to grow into full-time.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $22.87/hour

Schedule: Sat & Sun 6:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Access control role at an aerospace/defense site, focused on checking IDs, managing entry points, and logging visitors. Weekend daytime hours with benefits and extra-shift options through their Claim a Shift platform.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $23.40/hour

Schedule: Tue 10:00 PM – 6:00 AM

Higher-paying patrol support role on commercial property, ideal if you already have 2+ years of security experience. You’ll handle unarmed patrols, incident response, and reports, with a clear path to more hours and advancement.

If one of these fits your life, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.