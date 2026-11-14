Seattle’s tech scene is buzzing right now, from cloud giants to local nonprofits and entry-level hardware gigs. Here are several solid IT openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Google

Google Location: Seattle, WA (plus other options)

(plus other options) Type: Full-time

Salary: $307,000 – $427,000 + ~30% bonus + equity + benefits

Lead end-to-end storage strategy for Google Distributed Cloud, shaping high-performance, secure storage for large public sector, retail, and telecom customers. Heavy impact, deep cloud/storage architecture, and a very strong total comp and benefits package.

Employer: Socure

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $230,000 – $270,000

Hands-on backend role building AI agent and ML foundations for fraud and identity investigations. Great fit if you like distributed systems, retrieval, knowledge graphs, and shipping real LLM/agentic workflows into production.

Employer: Brooks Running

Location: Seattle, WA (on-site 4 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $169,246 – $270,815 + bonus + benefits

Lead data, AI, and ML engineering across the company, from data platforms and pipelines to MLOps/LLMOps and AI-enabled apps. Ideal if you want to build reusable AI capabilities and mentor a multi-disciplinary engineering team in a consumer brand.

Employer: Uber

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $202,000 – $224,000 + bonus + equity + benefits

Own large-scale data pipelines, feature stores, and self-service tooling that power Uber’s pricing and incentive simulations. Great for data infra engineers who like Spark-style systems, data quality, and end-to-end ownership.

Employer: Uber

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $202,000 – $224,000 + bonus + equity + benefits

Focus on ML infra for large-scale training, simulation, and backtesting across CPU/GPU. Strong fit if you enjoy building shared ML frameworks, distributed training, and experiment tooling for scientists.

Employer: Okta

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead Okta’s global Product Security Incident Response Team, owning vulnerability lifecycle, bug bounty, CVEs, and high-severity incident leadership. Great for senior security leaders comfortable with AI-era vuln response and executive-facing work.

Employer: Capgemini (via Tundra Technical Solutions)

(via Tundra Technical Solutions) Location: Seattle, WA (on-site)

Type: Contract (about 13 months)

Pay: $39.30 – $61.40 per hour + benefits

Senior backend engineer role focused on security and access management platforms using Kotlin/Java, AWS, Kubernetes, IAM, and Generative AI. Good if you want hands-on security engineering with modern microservices and LLM integrations.

Employer: Brooks Running

Location: Seattle, WA (on-site 4 days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $156,749 – $250,798 + bonus + benefits

Lead operations and program management for the Enterprise Data & Analytics team—owning strategy, portfolio planning, budgets, and cross-functional alignment. Great for data-savvy leaders who like roadmaps, governance, and people leadership.

Employer: The Mountaineers

Location: Seattle, WA (hybrid, ~3 days/week on-site)

Type: Full-time, non-exempt

Pay: $40 – $44 per hour + benefits

Own tech strategy and hands-on work across web, CRM (Salesforce), AI, and IT for a well-known outdoor nonprofit. Nice mix of product ownership, light development, and community-focused impact.

Employer: Sentry Computing

Location: Seattle, WA (downtown, in-person)

Type: Temporary, part-time (up to 24 hrs/week, ~3 months)

Pay: From $21.30 per hour

Hands-on entry-level role unboxing, labeling, prepping, and processing business computers. Great way to get real IT experience and work alongside experienced techs if you’re just starting out.

If one of these looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and send an application while it’s fresh—Seattle roles like these don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.