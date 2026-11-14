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Seattle
🏥 Seattle Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Roles Up to $104/hr
13 days ago
Seattle’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—lots of options whether you’re clinical, admin, or into wellness. Here are several solid roles hiring around the city, all in one quick scroll.
RN Supervisor
- Employer: Ballard Center
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Pay: $55–$60/hour
- Type: Full-time (supervisory RN role)
Lead nursing care in a skilled setting, oversee assessments, care plans, meds, and safety. Comes with medical/dental/vision, early wage access, and strong support for continuing education.
Experienced Veterinary Assistant
- Employer: The Family Pet
- Location: Seattle, WA 98117
- Pay: $22–$25/hour
- Type: Full-time
Hands-on role helping dogs and cats with exams, vitals, meds, and surgery prep in a locally owned clinic. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, retirement, and even relocation help.
Licensed Massage Therapist (LMT)
- Employer: Skin & Sage
- Location: Seattle, WA (Ravenna & Queen Anne)
- Pay: $64–$104/hour (commission + tips)
- Type: W-2, Full-time or Part-time
Work in a calm neighborhood spa with big treatment rooms and a garden setting. W-2 stability, flexible schedule, PTO, and 50% off services and retail.
Home Health Caregiver/CNA – Ilocano/Tagalog
- Employer: Elite Care Northwest
- Location: Seattle area, WA
- Pay: $25–$30/hour
- Type: Contract, in-person (overnights)
Provide one-on-one home care, ADLs, vitals, transfers, and companionship, with a focus on Tagalog-speaking clients. Flexible schedule plus referral bonuses; CNA or HCA, Food Worker Card, and Tagalog are required.
Dental Hygienist
- Employer: Biederman Dentistry
- Location: Seattle, WA (Green Lake)
- Pay: $68–$75/hour
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
Join a chartless, tech-forward general practice overlooking Green Lake. Tuesday–Friday schedule, with health and dental insurance, PTO, retirement, and a flexible, fun team culture.
RN – OB Float Pool
- Employer: Providence Swedish – First Hill
- Location: 747 Broadway, Seattle, WA
- Pay Range: $50.80–$93.51/hour
- Type: Full-time, multiple shifts
Float across OB units at a major Seattle hospital and get a $15,000 hiring bonus (for eligible external hires). Strong benefits from day one and lots of room to grow within the Providence system.
Licensed Esthetician – Facials & Sugaring
- Employer: Skin & Sage
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Pay: $64–$104/hour (commission + 100% tips, hourly safety net)
- Type: Full-time or Part-time, W-2
Focus on custom facials and sugaring in a spa that builds in 15-minute breaks between clients. Paid sick leave/PTO and 50% off spa services so you can enjoy the space too.
Senior Patient Services Specialist – Neurology
- Employer: Providence Swedish – Medical Group
- Location: Swedish Cherry Hill, 550 17th Ave, Seattle, WA
- Pay Range: $28.93–$44.27/hour
- Type: Full-time, Day shift
Coordinate neurology patient care and front-office flow in a busy clinic. Great fit if you have 3+ years of medical office experience and want strong benefits and career paths.
Registered Respiratory Therapist – Travel
- Employer: Vibra Travels
- Location: Seattle, WA (travel role)
- Pay: Competitive hourly + tax-free stipend (range reviewed before submission)
- Type: Travel assignment
Take your RRT/CRT skills on the road with no mid-contract pay cuts and license reimbursement for new states. One recruiter follows you from job to job, with referral bonuses up to $1,000.
Dietitian – Part-Time, Day
- Employer: Providence Swedish – First Hill
- Location: 747 Broadway, Seattle, WA
- Pay Range: $43.83–$66.67/hour
- Type: Part-time, Day shift
Provide inpatient nutrition care as part of a multidisciplinary team, using validated tools to spot and treat nutrition issues. Comes with Providence’s full benefits package, including 401(k) match and robust time off.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have more openings on their sites.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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