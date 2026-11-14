Seattle’s healthcare scene is buzzing right now—lots of options whether you’re clinical, admin, or into wellness. Here are several solid roles hiring around the city, all in one quick scroll.

Employer: Ballard Center

Ballard Center Location: Seattle, WA

Pay: $55–$60/hour

Type: Full-time (supervisory RN role)

Lead nursing care in a skilled setting, oversee assessments, care plans, meds, and safety. Comes with medical/dental/vision, early wage access, and strong support for continuing education.

Employer: The Family Pet

The Family Pet Location: Seattle, WA 98117

Pay: $22–$25/hour

Type: Full-time

Hands-on role helping dogs and cats with exams, vitals, meds, and surgery prep in a locally owned clinic. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, retirement, and even relocation help.

Employer: Skin & Sage

Location: Seattle, WA (Ravenna & Queen Anne)

Pay: $64–$104/hour (commission + tips)

Type: W-2, Full-time or Part-time

Work in a calm neighborhood spa with big treatment rooms and a garden setting. W-2 stability, flexible schedule, PTO, and 50% off services and retail.

Employer: Elite Care Northwest

Location: Seattle area, WA

Pay: $25–$30/hour

Type: Contract, in-person (overnights)

Provide one-on-one home care, ADLs, vitals, transfers, and companionship, with a focus on Tagalog-speaking clients. Flexible schedule plus referral bonuses; CNA or HCA, Food Worker Card, and Tagalog are required.

Employer: Biederman Dentistry

Location: Seattle, WA (Green Lake)

Pay: $68–$75/hour

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Join a chartless, tech-forward general practice overlooking Green Lake. Tuesday–Friday schedule, with health and dental insurance, PTO, retirement, and a flexible, fun team culture.

Employer: Providence Swedish – First Hill

Location: 747 Broadway, Seattle, WA

Pay Range: $50.80–$93.51/hour

Type: Full-time, multiple shifts

Float across OB units at a major Seattle hospital and get a $15,000 hiring bonus (for eligible external hires). Strong benefits from day one and lots of room to grow within the Providence system.

Employer: Skin & Sage

Location: Seattle, WA

Pay: $64–$104/hour (commission + 100% tips, hourly safety net)

Type: Full-time or Part-time, W-2

Focus on custom facials and sugaring in a spa that builds in 15-minute breaks between clients. Paid sick leave/PTO and 50% off spa services so you can enjoy the space too.

Employer: Providence Swedish – Medical Group

Location: Swedish Cherry Hill, 550 17th Ave, Seattle, WA

Pay Range: $28.93–$44.27/hour

Type: Full-time, Day shift

Coordinate neurology patient care and front-office flow in a busy clinic. Great fit if you have 3+ years of medical office experience and want strong benefits and career paths.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Location: Seattle, WA (travel role)

Pay: Competitive hourly + tax-free stipend (range reviewed before submission)

Competitive hourly + (range reviewed before submission) Type: Travel assignment

Take your RRT/CRT skills on the road with no mid-contract pay cuts and license reimbursement for new states. One recruiter follows you from job to job, with referral bonuses up to $1,000.

Employer: Providence Swedish – First Hill

Location: 747 Broadway, Seattle, WA

Pay Range: $43.83–$66.67/hour

Type: Part-time, Day shift

Provide inpatient nutrition care as part of a multidisciplinary team, using validated tools to spot and treat nutrition issues. Comes with Providence’s full benefits package, including 401(k) match and robust time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have more openings on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.