Seattle’s hospitality scene is busy again, and a lot of places are hiring for flexible, guest-facing roles. If you like fast-paced work, people time, and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Waterways Cruises and Events

Waterways Cruises and Events Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Mix cocktails on scenic lake cruises while working with a tight-knit crew. Great fit if you’re an experienced bartender who can handle a fast pace, weekends/holidays, and loves a fun, guest-focused vibe.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $21.30/hour

Make bubble tea, smoothies, and specialty drinks in a lively café setting. Good for anyone with barista or food service experience who wants a flexible schedule and a social, fast-paced job.

Employer: Waterways Cruises and Events

Waterways Cruises and Events Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: Not listed

Serve food and drinks on private and public dining cruises with amazing views. Ideal if you have at least 6 months restaurant or catering experience and can work nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Pocket Food Service LLC

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $21.30 – $24.30/hour

Split your time between dishwashing and kitchen prep in a busy production kitchen. Comes with 401(k), employee discount, and referral program; great if you like staying active and keeping things clean and organized.

Employer: Waterways Cruises and Events

Waterways Cruises and Events Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Year-round (schedule heavy on nights/weekends/holidays)

Year-round (schedule heavy on nights/weekends/holidays) Pay: $22/hour + tips

Lead onboard events from start to finish, managing layouts, staff, and guest experience. Best for someone with 3+ years in hospitality and 1+ year in F&B management who wants leadership responsibility and potential help toward maritime licenses.

Employer: Seattle Airport Marriott

Location: Seattle, WA (near Sea-Tac Airport)

Type: Not listed (benefits vary by full-/part-time)

Not listed (benefits vary by full-/part-time) Pay: $22.01/hour

Be the first face guests see at a busy airport hotel—check them in, answer questions, and handle bookings. Offers a solid benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, hotel discounts) for eligible staff.

Employer: Waterways Cruises and Events

Waterways Cruises and Events Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Not listed

Not listed Pay: $20 – $22/hour (DOE)

Handle prep for fine-dining style menus on private charters and public cruises—buffets, plated meals, and desserts. Great for cooks with fine dining and PNW cuisine experience who want a unique kitchen setting on the water.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible for the right person. Don’t wait too long; hospitality roles in Seattle tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.