Seattle’s leadership job market is buzzing right now, especially for folks who can run complex projects, teams, and operations. If you’ve got management experience and like solving big problems, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: NBBJ

NBBJ Location: Seattle, WA

Salary: $125,000 – $145,000 annual base

annual base Type: Full-time

Lead large, complex healthcare design projects at an award‑winning architecture firm. You’ll manage big multidisciplinary teams, own client relationships, and drive projects from pre‑design through construction.

Employer: Amazon.com

Location: Seattle, WA

Salary (Seattle band): $139,100 – $188,200 annual base (plus RSUs and potential sign‑on)

annual base (plus RSUs and potential sign‑on) Type: Full-time

Own end‑to‑end delivery of a multi‑year accounting tech transformation, including data migration, testing, change management, and business readiness. Great fit if you blend finance/ERP expertise with large‑scale program leadership.

Employer: Nordstrom

Location: Seattle, WA (Hybrid)

Salary: $80,000 – $132,000 annual

annual Type: Full-time

Run high‑impact visual merchandising projects across Nordstrom stores, from planning through post‑project analysis. You’ll manage multi‑million‑dollar budgets, vendors, and cross‑functional teams while keeping the in‑store experience on brand.

Employer: Dental Metrics Maven (for a Seattle pediatric practice)

Location: Seattle, WA

Salary: $83,000 – $95,000+ annual base, plus significant bonus potential

annual base, plus significant bonus potential Type: Full-time

Lead a six‑chair pediatric dental practice with a strong patient‑first philosophy. You’ll focus on team development, KPIs, and modern tech/AI tools without the pressure of production‑driven sales.

Employer: CopperPoint Insurance Companies

Location: Seattle, WA

Salary: $90,000 – $125,000 annual, plus bonus

annual, plus bonus Type: Full-time

Own workflow analysis and optimization across underwriting, claims, and operations. Ideal if you have Lean/Six Sigma chops and want to drive automation and efficiency in a regulated insurance environment.

Employer: AECOM

Location: Seattle, WA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Take full P&L and delivery responsibility for highway and roadway projects, from budgeting through closeout. You’ll be the primary client liaison and lead multidisciplinary teams on major infrastructure work.

Employer: Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center

Location: Seattle, WA (Hybrid, South Lake Union)

Salary: $80,172 – $112,195 annual

annual Type: Full-time

Support a high‑performing philanthropy team raising $10K–$100K gifts. This role blends project coordination, data tracking, donor communications, and cross‑team collaboration for a mission‑driven cancer center. Cover letter required.

Employer: Weyerhaeuser

Location: Seattle, WA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Own product strategy and roadmaps for digital/AI‑driven manufacturing tools (analytics, computer vision, connected equipment). Great for experienced PMs who like working at the intersection of plants, data, and tech.

Employer: KPFF Consulting Engineers

Location: Seattle, WA (Downtown, Hybrid)

Salary: $32.00 – $40.00/hour

Type: Full-time

Support civil engineering projects with scheduling, permitting, contract admin, and project accounting. Good fit if you’re organized, enjoy writing and data, and want to grow in the AEC world.

Employer: One Workplace (Splice)

Location: Seattle, WA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead field crews handling furniture moves/adds/changes at major client sites. You’ll coach teams, solve on‑site issues, and be the main point of contact to keep projects safe, smooth, and on schedule.

Employer: CookUnity

Location: Seattle, WA

Salary: Not listed (eligible for bi‑annual performance bonus & stock options)

Not listed (eligible for bi‑annual performance bonus & stock options) Type: Full-time

Run day‑to‑day kitchen, warehouse, and logistics operations for a fast‑growing chef‑driven meal platform. You’ll manage staffing, KPIs, and shift performance in a fast‑paced, data‑driven environment.

Employer: Allied Residential

Location: Seattle, WA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Oversee a residential community’s operations, team, and financial performance. You’ll handle leasing, resident relations, inspections, and budgeting while building a strong on‑site culture.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while it’s fresh. Seattle leadership roles move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.