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Seattle
👔 Seattle Executive & Management Roles With Multiple $80K+ Openings
13 days ago
Seattle’s leadership job market is buzzing right now, especially for folks who can run complex projects, teams, and operations. If you’ve got management experience and like solving big problems, these roles are worth a look.
Senior Project Manager – Healthcare Practice
- Employer: NBBJ
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Salary: $125,000 – $145,000 annual base
- Type: Full-time
Lead large, complex healthcare design projects at an award‑winning architecture firm. You’ll manage big multidisciplinary teams, own client relationships, and drive projects from pre‑design through construction.
Transformation Delivery Senior Manager, Accounting Transformation Group
- Employer: Amazon.com
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Salary (Seattle band): $139,100 – $188,200 annual base (plus RSUs and potential sign‑on)
- Type: Full-time
Own end‑to‑end delivery of a multi‑year accounting tech transformation, including data migration, testing, change management, and business readiness. Great fit if you blend finance/ERP expertise with large‑scale program leadership.
Visual Merchandising Project Manager 2 – Hybrid
- Employer: Nordstrom
- Location: Seattle, WA (Hybrid)
- Salary: $80,000 – $132,000 annual
- Type: Full-time
Run high‑impact visual merchandising projects across Nordstrom stores, from planning through post‑project analysis. You’ll manage multi‑million‑dollar budgets, vendors, and cross‑functional teams while keeping the in‑store experience on brand.
Pediatric Dental Office Manager
- Employer: Dental Metrics Maven (for a Seattle pediatric practice)
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Salary: $83,000 – $95,000+ annual base, plus significant bonus potential
- Type: Full-time
Lead a six‑chair pediatric dental practice with a strong patient‑first philosophy. You’ll focus on team development, KPIs, and modern tech/AI tools without the pressure of production‑driven sales.
Business Process Engineer
- Employer: CopperPoint Insurance Companies
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Salary: $90,000 – $125,000 annual, plus bonus
- Type: Full-time
Own workflow analysis and optimization across underwriting, claims, and operations. Ideal if you have Lean/Six Sigma chops and want to drive automation and efficiency in a regulated insurance environment.
Project Manager – Highway/Roadway (8+ Years)
- Employer: AECOM
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Take full P&L and delivery responsibility for highway and roadway projects, from budgeting through closeout. You’ll be the primary client liaison and lead multidisciplinary teams on major infrastructure work.
Project Coordinator – Leadership Annual Giving
- Employer: Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center
- Location: Seattle, WA (Hybrid, South Lake Union)
- Salary: $80,172 – $112,195 annual
- Type: Full-time
Support a high‑performing philanthropy team raising $10K–$100K gifts. This role blends project coordination, data tracking, donor communications, and cross‑team collaboration for a mission‑driven cancer center. Cover letter required.
Senior Product Manager, Smart Manufacturing
- Employer: Weyerhaeuser
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Own product strategy and roadmaps for digital/AI‑driven manufacturing tools (analytics, computer vision, connected equipment). Great for experienced PMs who like working at the intersection of plants, data, and tech.
Project Coordinator
- Employer: KPFF Consulting Engineers
- Location: Seattle, WA (Downtown, Hybrid)
- Salary: $32.00 – $40.00/hour
- Type: Full-time
Support civil engineering projects with scheduling, permitting, contract admin, and project accounting. Good fit if you’re organized, enjoy writing and data, and want to grow in the AEC world.
Operations Lead
- Employer: One Workplace (Splice)
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Lead field crews handling furniture moves/adds/changes at major client sites. You’ll coach teams, solve on‑site issues, and be the main point of contact to keep projects safe, smooth, and on schedule.
Operations Manager
- Employer: CookUnity
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Salary: Not listed (eligible for bi‑annual performance bonus & stock options)
- Type: Full-time
Run day‑to‑day kitchen, warehouse, and logistics operations for a fast‑growing chef‑driven meal platform. You’ll manage staffing, KPIs, and shift performance in a fast‑paced, data‑driven environment.
Community Manager
- Employer: Allied Residential
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Oversee a residential community’s operations, team, and financial performance. You’ll handle leasing, resident relations, inspections, and budgeting while building a strong on‑site culture.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in an application while it’s fresh. Seattle leadership roles move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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