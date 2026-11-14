Seattle’s education scene is buzzing right now—from early childhood to university and tech training, there’s a wide mix of roles open across the city.

Here are several solid options if you like teaching, training, or supporting learners of any age.

Employer: University of Washington – Health Sciences Services

University of Washington – Health Sciences Services Location: Seattle, WA (hybrid; at least 3 days on campus/community)

(hybrid; at least 3 days on campus/community) Salary: $108,000 – $126,000 per year

Type: Full-time, regular

This senior role leads shared health sciences education programs like interprofessional education, simulation suites, standardized patients, and service learning. Great fit if you have a master’s degree, higher-ed or health sciences experience, and want to shape strategy, operations, and community-engaged learning across multiple schools.

Employer: Kiddie Academy of Greenwood

Location: Seattle, WA (Greenwood)

Salary: $21.50 – $26.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, in person

Teach toddlers and support classrooms in a center-based early learning setting. Ideal if you have 1+ year in childcare/ECE, enjoy play-based learning, and want PTO, paid holidays, medical/dental/vision, childcare discounts, and paid training.

Employer: Kiddie Academy of Queen Anne

Location: Seattle, WA (Queen Anne)

Salary: $21.50 – $26.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, in person

Work with infants, toddlers, or pre-K in a nurturing, center-based program. Best for folks with 1+ year ECE experience, a warm classroom style, and interest in benefits, PTO, bonuses, and professional development in early childhood.

Employer: MITAGS

Location: Seattle, WA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Teach professional maritime courses to adult learners, using curriculum provided by the school. Great if you hold a USCG Officer-level license or similar uniformed service experience, have taught adults before, and like combining hands-on maritime knowledge with classroom instruction.

Employer: Ricoh

Location: Seattle, WA

Salary: $22.88 – $30.00 per hour

Type: Full-time

Provide advanced training to business customers on Ricoh and third-party devices and software, plus help spot new service opportunities. Good match if you enjoy tech, customer education, travel, and have strong computer skills plus or working toward CompTIA and EFI certifications.

Employer: Lando

Location: North Seattle school campuses (Northgate, Lake City, Greenwood, U-District)

Salary: $30 – $60 per hour

Type: Part-time, in person (3–5 days/week, ~1–5pm)

Lead after-school classes in engineering, art, and coding/game design for grades 1–5 using provided curriculum and training. Great if you want high hourly pay, flexible schedule, paid training, sick leave, and a path to $50+/hour as a Senior Learning Specialist.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles or future openings with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.