Seattle’s retail scene is busy and hiring, from neighborhood thrift shops to big national brands. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there are several solid options open right now.

Employer: Evergreen Goodwill

Evergreen Goodwill Location: Seattle, WA (Ballard)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.44/hour

This role leads store staff, keeps the floor running smoothly, and steps in for managers when needed. Good fit if you have retail experience, like coaching a team, and want strong benefits plus growth at a mission-driven nonprofit.

Employer: Metropolitan Market

Metropolitan Market Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Likely part- or full-time (varies by role)

Likely (varies by role) Pay: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)

Front-end role focused on fast, friendly checkout, cash handling, and guest service in a busy, high-end grocery. Comes with a 20% team discount, health benefits for eligible staff, ORCA card savings, and good growth paths.

Employer: Petco

Petco Location: Seattle, WA (N 205th St)

Type: Full-time

Pay Range: $21.50 – $33.50/hour

Lead the live animal and aquatics areas, making sure pets are healthy and customers get great advice. Ideal if you love animals, have some leadership experience, and want a hands-on role with clear sales and team goals.

Employer: Metropolitan Market

Metropolitan Market Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Likely full-time (department lead)

Likely (department lead) Pay: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)

Runs the Wine, Beer & Spirits department: ordering, merchandising, budgets, and staff training. Great for someone with wine knowledge who enjoys curating selections, talking pairings with customers, and owning a department’s results.

Employer: Evergreen Goodwill

Evergreen Goodwill Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $21.30/hour

Entry-level retail role with no experience required. You’ll help shoppers and donors, run the register, restock, and keep the store tidy, with access to benefits, paid training, and clear advancement paths.

Employer: Creature Consignment

Creature Consignment Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Part-time (about 16 hrs/week)

Pay: From $21.50/hour

Small, fashion-focused consignment shop looking for a Friday/Sunday closer who loves clothes and customer service. You’ll help shoppers and consignors, work the POS, steam and tag items, and can use your eye for style (and maybe Instagram) in a cozy, local setting.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.