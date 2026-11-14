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Seattle
🛒 Seattle Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Roles From $21+/hr
13 days ago
Seattle’s retail scene is busy and hiring, from neighborhood thrift shops to big national brands. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there are several solid options open right now.
Retail Supervisor (Ballard)
- Employer: Evergreen Goodwill
- Location: Seattle, WA (Ballard)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $26.44/hour
This role leads store staff, keeps the floor running smoothly, and steps in for managers when needed. Good fit if you have retail experience, like coaching a team, and want strong benefits plus growth at a mission-driven nonprofit.
Checker
- Employer: Metropolitan Market
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Type: Likely part- or full-time (varies by role)
- Pay: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)
Front-end role focused on fast, friendly checkout, cash handling, and guest service in a busy, high-end grocery. Comes with a 20% team discount, health benefits for eligible staff, ORCA card savings, and good growth paths.
Animal Care Supervisor (Companion Animal Supervisor)
- Employer: Petco
- Location: Seattle, WA (N 205th St)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay Range: $21.50 – $33.50/hour
Lead the live animal and aquatics areas, making sure pets are healthy and customers get great advice. Ideal if you love animals, have some leadership experience, and want a hands-on role with clear sales and team goals.
Wine Steward
- Employer: Metropolitan Market
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Type: Likely full-time (department lead)
- Pay: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)
Runs the Wine, Beer & Spirits department: ordering, merchandising, budgets, and staff training. Great for someone with wine knowledge who enjoys curating selections, talking pairings with customers, and owning a department’s results.
Sales Associate – Full-time
- Employer: Evergreen Goodwill
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $21.30/hour
Entry-level retail role with no experience required. You’ll help shoppers and donors, run the register, restock, and keep the store tidy, with access to benefits, paid training, and clear advancement paths.
Sales Associate – Creature Consignment
- Employer: Creature Consignment
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Type: Part-time (about 16 hrs/week)
- Pay: From $21.50/hour
Small, fashion-focused consignment shop looking for a Friday/Sunday closer who loves clothes and customer service. You’ll help shoppers and consignors, work the POS, steam and tag items, and can use your eye for style (and maybe Instagram) in a cozy, local setting.
If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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