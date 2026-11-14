Seattle’s building scene is busy, and skilled hands are in demand. If you like working with tools, being on-site, and seeing real results at the end of the day, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Crescent Builds

Crescent Builds Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $33.50–$42.50 per hour

Benefits: 100% employer-paid medical, dental/vision options, PTO, 9 paid holidays, Simple IRA with 3% match, tool and mileage reimbursement, bi-annual bonus potential

Lead high-end residential remodels from the field—managing schedule, budget, subs, and client updates. Great fit if you’re an experienced carpenter who likes running jobs, mentoring others, and keeping projects on track from demo to finish.

Employer: Crescent Builds

Crescent Builds Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $30.00–$40.00 per hour

Benefits: 100% employer-paid medical, dental/vision options, PTO, 9 paid holidays, Simple IRA with 3% match, tool and mileage reimbursement, bi-annual bonus potential

Hands-on carpentry role doing rough and finish work—cabinets, doors, windows, trim, and repairs on residential projects. Ideal if you have 4+ years’ experience, like variety in your day, and want room to grow under supportive project leads.

Employer: Final Touch Home Care

Final Touch Home Care Location: Seattle, WA (on the road)

Type: Full-time, independent contractor

Pay: About $1,000–$1,500 per week (weekly pay)

(weekly pay) Benefits: Flexible schedule, paid training, gas paid by company

Travel to customers’ homes to detail vehicles with your own car and detailing gear. No experience needed—they train you and keep you booked, as long as you can start quickly and work weekdays plus some weekends.

Employer: Ultrablock, Inc.

Ultrablock, Inc. Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00–$25.00 per hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays and vacation, life insurance

Outdoor, physical job with a precast concrete company—pouring, troweling, stripping forms, cutting rebar, and loading trucks. Good match if you’re reliable, can lift 75+ lbs, and want steady Monday–Friday work with benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like this tend to lead to more chances with the same employers.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.