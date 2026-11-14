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🚧 Seattle construction jobs with multiple hands-on openings
Seattle’s building scene is busy, and skilled hands are in demand. If you like working with tools, being on-site, and seeing real results at the end of the day, these roles are worth a look.
Remodel Project Lead / Lead Carpenter
- Employer: Crescent Builds
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $33.50–$42.50 per hour
- Benefits: 100% employer-paid medical, dental/vision options, PTO, 9 paid holidays, Simple IRA with 3% match, tool and mileage reimbursement, bi-annual bonus potential
Lead high-end residential remodels from the field—managing schedule, budget, subs, and client updates. Great fit if you’re an experienced carpenter who likes running jobs, mentoring others, and keeping projects on track from demo to finish.
Remodel & Repair Carpenter
- Employer: Crescent Builds
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $30.00–$40.00 per hour
- Benefits: 100% employer-paid medical, dental/vision options, PTO, 9 paid holidays, Simple IRA with 3% match, tool and mileage reimbursement, bi-annual bonus potential
Hands-on carpentry role doing rough and finish work—cabinets, doors, windows, trim, and repairs on residential projects. Ideal if you have 4+ years’ experience, like variety in your day, and want room to grow under supportive project leads.
Mobile Car Detailer (Independent Contractor)
- Employer: Final Touch Home Care
- Location: Seattle, WA (on the road)
- Type: Full-time, independent contractor
- Pay: About $1,000–$1,500 per week (weekly pay)
- Benefits: Flexible schedule, paid training, gas paid by company
Travel to customers’ homes to detail vehicles with your own car and detailing gear. No experience needed—they train you and keep you booked, as long as you can start quickly and work weekdays plus some weekends.
Laborer – Concrete Yard
- Employer: Ultrablock, Inc.
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23.00–$25.00 per hour
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid holidays and vacation, life insurance
Outdoor, physical job with a precast concrete company—pouring, troweling, stripping forms, cutting rebar, and loading trucks. Good match if you’re reliable, can lift 75+ lbs, and want steady Monday–Friday work with benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like this tend to lead to more chances with the same employers.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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