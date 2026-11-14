Seattle’s community and social services scene is busy right now—lots of roles helping kids, seniors, and neighbors in supportive housing. If you like people-facing work and making a direct impact, these are worth a look.

Employer: Chief Seattle Council BSA

Chief Seattle Council BSA Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Other (16–37.5 hours/week, in person)

Other (16–37.5 hours/week, in person) Pay: $25.00–$31.00/hour

Why it’s interesting: Community-facing role starting and supporting new Cub Scout Packs and Scouts BSA Troops. You’ll recruit youth and adult leaders, coach new volunteers, and help launch strong programs. Includes medical, dental, vision, life, LTD, 403(b) match, and paid holidays/PTO for full-time.

Employer: Sound Behavioral Health

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $42.08–$44.55/hour

Why it’s interesting: Leadership role supervising a clinical team in residential behavioral health. You’ll provide direct clinical services, oversee documentation and quality, and support staff development. Strong benefits package including fully paid medical/dental/vision for you (and child coverage), retirement contributions, generous PTO, free parking, and paid training.

Employer: Seattle Hebrew Academy

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Part-time (school-based, in person)

Part-time (school-based, in person) Pay: $30.00–$35.00/hour

Why it’s interesting: Work with K–5 students in a close-knit school community, supervised by a BCBA. You’ll run behavior plans, support social and self-regulation skills, and collaborate with teachers and families. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, and 403(b); great fit if you’re early in your behavior tech career.

Employer: Plymouth Housing Group

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time, union (OPEIU Local 8)

Full-time, union (OPEIU Local 8) Schedule: Sunday–Thursday, 4pm–12am

Pay: Starting at $30.49/hour

Why it’s interesting: Front-line role in permanent supportive housing, mixing tenant support, de-escalation, light janitorial, and building safety. You’ll help residents stay housed and connected to services. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 403(b), paid leave, holidays, wellness days, ORCA pass, EAP, and employer-paid life/LTD.

Employer: Plymouth Housing Group

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Part-time, on-call, union (OPEIU Local 8)

Part-time, on-call, union (OPEIU Local 8) Shifts Available: Day (8am–4pm, 10am–2pm), Swing (4pm–12am, 2pm–12am), Night (12am–8am, 12am–10am)

Day (8am–4pm, 10am–2pm), Swing (4pm–12am, 2pm–12am), Night (12am–8am, 12am–10am) Pay: Starting at $31.57/hour

Why it’s interesting: Similar duties to the full-time Residential Specialist—tenant support, crisis response, and building safety—but with flexible, on-call scheduling across multiple shifts. Good option if you want varied hours and experience in supportive housing.

Employer: Bayview (retirement community)

(retirement community) Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time, non-exempt/hourly

Full-time, non-exempt/hourly Pay: From $34.84/hour DOE

Why it’s interesting: Be the hub for resident life—overseeing the front desk team, resident communications, event coordination, and day-to-day support for seniors. Includes 403(b) with up to 4% match, health/dental, FSA/HRA, EAP, subsidized ORCA card, PTO, on-site daycare, and discounted on-site dining.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are related roles listed on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.