Seattle’s building and facilities scene is busy right now, from apartments to nonprofits to commercial sites. If you like hands-on work and keeping spaces running smoothly, this week has some strong options.

Employer: Johnson Barrow

Johnson Barrow Location: Seattle, WA (travel 5–15% around the PNW)

(travel 5–15% around the PNW) Pay: $40 – $70/hour

Type: Full-time

Work on large commercial/industrial HVAC systems—startup, commissioning, troubleshooting, and repairs. Great fit if you have 3+ years commercial HVAC, EPA Universal, and a WA Electrical Trainee Card and want top pay plus strong benefits.

Employer: CookUnity

Location: Listed as Seattle, WA (role description references New York facility)

Listed as (role description references New York facility) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, on-site

Lead a large sanitation team (80+ people) in a high-volume food operation, owning schedules, audits, and food-safety standards (GMP, SSOP, HACCP). Good for bilingual (English/Spanish) leaders with 3–5 years sanitation leadership in FDA/USDA facilities.

Employer: ClearCoast Cleaning (independent contractor)

ClearCoast Cleaning (independent contractor) Location: Seattle, Bellevue & nearby areas

Pay: About $30 – $40/hour + tips , 20–40 hrs/week

, Type: Contractor (NOT W2)

Flexible home-cleaning work where you pick your schedule and areas. Ideal if you have 1+ year pro house-cleaning experience, a car, smartphone, and want weekly pay plus a $200 hiring bonus after 90 days.

Employer: Nexodus Clean

Location: Seattle, WA

Pay: $25 – $30/hour

Type: 1099 independent contractor

Handle janitorial and floor-care work (sweeping, mopping, trash, buffing/stripping) in commercial and industrial buildings using your own equipment and supplies. Good for experienced cleaners who like setting their own methods and schedule.

Employer: Thrive Communities

Location: Seattle, WA (Colina)

Pay: $24 – $26/hour

Type: Listed as Part-time, schedule shows full-time, Thu–Sat 8am–5pm with some after-hours

Apartment maintenance role doing unit turns, work orders, and grounds care. Comes with 34 paid days off/year, $0-premium medical, 401(k) match, bonuses, and more—great if you have 2+ years maintenance and like resident-facing work.

Employer: Not listed (independent contractor setup)

Not listed (independent contractor setup) Location: Seattle, WA

Pay: Not listed (weekly pay + bonuses; gas covered)

Not listed (weekly pay + bonuses; gas covered) Type: Full-time, contractor

Travel to customers’ homes to detail vehicles. No experience needed—they train—but you must have your own car and full detailing supplies, be ready to start within 72 hours, and work Mon–Fri plus some weekends.

Employer: Plymouth Housing

Location: Greater Seattle Area, WA

Pay: $43.71/hour (union, OPEIU Local 8)

(union, OPEIU Local 8) Type: Full-time, in-person

High-skill role doing construction, renovation, and repairs across multiple supportive-housing buildings. Strong match if you have 5+ years residential construction/maintenance, advanced carpentry, and want mission-driven work with solid benefits.

Employer: JLL

Location: Seattle, WA (onsite)

Pay: $65,400 – $80,100/year

Type: Full-time

Support a Facilities Manager with work orders, vendors, budgets, and 24/7 emergency call support for a corporate site. Good step if you have 2+ years in facilities/property/corporate services, strong customer service, and basic building-systems knowledge.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are open to training the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.