Seattle’s engineering scene is buzzing right now, from cutting‑edge UAVs to big civil and data center projects. If you’re in architecture or engineering, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Shield AI

Shield AI Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time (regular or temporary)

(regular or temporary) Salary: $141,000 – $211,000 a year + bonus, benefits, equity

Focus: Stability & control, flight dynamics, 6DOF modeling, wind tunnel & flight test

High-impact role on the Flight Sciences team, defining how autonomous aircraft fly, maneuver, and stay safe across the envelope. Great fit if you have 3+ years in stability & control and want your analysis to go straight from model to real flight.

Employer: Strategic Mission Critical

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $90,000 – $225,000 base

Focus: Fire suppression & alarm design for data centers, Revit, US codes

Mid-level role owning fire protection design for large, complex data centers worldwide. You’ll lead designs in Revit, mentor juniors, travel 10–20%, and enjoy perks like a 36-hour standard work week and 100% employer-paid medical, dental, and vision for full-time staff.

Employer: DCI Engineers

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time (implied)

Full-time (implied) Salary: Competitive salary + overtime opportunities (exact range not listed)

(exact range not listed) Focus: Site development, grading, drainage, utilities, roads

Great early-career role (about 2+ years experience) working on site development—stormwater, utilities, road design—and collaborating with multi-disciplinary teams. Comes with company-paid medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company contribution, and paid vacation, sick leave, and parental leave.

Employer: DCI Engineers

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time (implied)

Full-time (implied) Salary: Competitive salary + bonus opportunities (exact range not listed)

(exact range not listed) Focus: Leading civil/site projects, client management, mentoring

For engineers with 5+ years of civil project management and a PE, this role lets you lead full project delivery—from proposals and fees to design, permitting, and construction support. Strong benefits and a culture that emphasizes mentorship and work/life balance.

Employer: DCI Engineers

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time (implied)

Full-time (implied) Salary: Competitive salary + bonus opportunities (exact range not listed)

(exact range not listed) Focus: Senior leadership on civil projects, business development

Designed for engineers with 10+ years of civil experience and a PE who want to steer complex projects and help grow the business. You’ll manage teams, deepen client relationships, and support marketing, with the same strong benefits package as other DCI roles.

Employer: Shield AI

Shield AI Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time (regular or temporary)

(regular or temporary) Salary: $171,000 – $256,998 a year + bonus, benefits, equity

Focus: Wire harness & cable assembly design for autonomous UAVs

High-ownership Staff-level role leading wire harness architecture and design for next-gen UAVs. Ideal if you have 8+ years in aerospace/robotics harness design, strong 3D CAD (NX/CATIA), and want to set best practices and mentor others.

Employer: Shield AI

Shield AI Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time (regular or temporary)

(regular or temporary) Salary: $171,000 – $256,999 a year + bonus, benefits, equity

Focus: Aircraft systems integration, installation architecture, CAD/PLM

You’ll be the technical lead for integrating major aircraft systems—structures, avionics, propulsion, electrical, and more—from concept through production. Great for someone with 7+ years integrating complex aerospace systems who enjoys cross-functional leadership and setting engineering standards.

Employer: Shield AI

Shield AI Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time (regular or temporary)

(regular or temporary) Salary: $141,000 – $211,000 a year + bonus, benefits, equity

Focus: Aeropropulsion, propulsion–airframe integration, performance modeling

Role sits at the intersection of aerodynamics and propulsion, working on inlets, nozzles, ducted fans, and installed propulsion performance for unmanned aircraft. Good match if you have 3+ years in aeropropulsion/flight sciences and want to see your models validated in wind tunnel, ground, and flight tests.

If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the requirements, and throw your hat in the ring while they’re still live.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.