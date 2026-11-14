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🏗️ Seattle Engineering Roles With Multiple $140K–$250K+ Openings
Seattle’s engineering scene is buzzing right now, from cutting‑edge UAVs to big civil and data center projects. If you’re in architecture or engineering, this is a good moment to make a move.
Senior Engineer, Aerospace – Ranger (R6545)
- Employer: Shield AI
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Type: Full-time (regular or temporary)
- Salary: $141,000 – $211,000 a year + bonus, benefits, equity
- Focus: Stability & control, flight dynamics, 6DOF modeling, wind tunnel & flight test
High-impact role on the Flight Sciences team, defining how autonomous aircraft fly, maneuver, and stay safe across the envelope. Great fit if you have 3+ years in stability & control and want your analysis to go straight from model to real flight.
Fire Protection Engineer – Mission Critical Data Centers
- Employer: Strategic Mission Critical
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $90,000 – $225,000 base
- Focus: Fire suppression & alarm design for data centers, Revit, US codes
Mid-level role owning fire protection design for large, complex data centers worldwide. You’ll lead designs in Revit, mentor juniors, travel 10–20%, and enjoy perks like a 36-hour standard work week and 100% employer-paid medical, dental, and vision for full-time staff.
Civil Project Engineer
- Employer: DCI Engineers
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Type: Full-time (implied)
- Salary: Competitive salary + overtime opportunities (exact range not listed)
- Focus: Site development, grading, drainage, utilities, roads
Great early-career role (about 2+ years experience) working on site development—stormwater, utilities, road design—and collaborating with multi-disciplinary teams. Comes with company-paid medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company contribution, and paid vacation, sick leave, and parental leave.
Civil Project Manager
- Employer: DCI Engineers
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Type: Full-time (implied)
- Salary: Competitive salary + bonus opportunities (exact range not listed)
- Focus: Leading civil/site projects, client management, mentoring
For engineers with 5+ years of civil project management and a PE, this role lets you lead full project delivery—from proposals and fees to design, permitting, and construction support. Strong benefits and a culture that emphasizes mentorship and work/life balance.
Senior Civil Project Manager
- Employer: DCI Engineers
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Type: Full-time (implied)
- Salary: Competitive salary + bonus opportunities (exact range not listed)
- Focus: Senior leadership on civil projects, business development
Designed for engineers with 10+ years of civil experience and a PE who want to steer complex projects and help grow the business. You’ll manage teams, deepen client relationships, and support marketing, with the same strong benefits package as other DCI roles.
Staff Engineer, Harness Design – Ranger (R6528)
- Employer: Shield AI
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Type: Full-time (regular or temporary)
- Salary: $171,000 – $256,998 a year + bonus, benefits, equity
- Focus: Wire harness & cable assembly design for autonomous UAVs
High-ownership Staff-level role leading wire harness architecture and design for next-gen UAVs. Ideal if you have 8+ years in aerospace/robotics harness design, strong 3D CAD (NX/CATIA), and want to set best practices and mentor others.
Staff Mechanical Engineer, Systems Integration – Ranger (R6580)
- Employer: Shield AI
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Type: Full-time (regular or temporary)
- Salary: $171,000 – $256,999 a year + bonus, benefits, equity
- Focus: Aircraft systems integration, installation architecture, CAD/PLM
You’ll be the technical lead for integrating major aircraft systems—structures, avionics, propulsion, electrical, and more—from concept through production. Great for someone with 7+ years integrating complex aerospace systems who enjoys cross-functional leadership and setting engineering standards.
Senior Engineer, Flight Sciences – Aeropropulsion (R6525)
- Employer: Shield AI
- Location: Seattle, WA
- Type: Full-time (regular or temporary)
- Salary: $141,000 – $211,000 a year + bonus, benefits, equity
- Focus: Aeropropulsion, propulsion–airframe integration, performance modeling
Role sits at the intersection of aerodynamics and propulsion, working on inlets, nozzles, ducted fans, and installed propulsion performance for unmanned aircraft. Good match if you have 3+ years in aeropropulsion/flight sciences and want to see your models validated in wind tunnel, ground, and flight tests.
If one of these caught your eye, open the link, skim the requirements, and throw your hat in the ring while they’re still live.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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