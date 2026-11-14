Seattle’s finance scene is busy right now, especially for senior-level pros. If you’ve got solid experience and want more impact (and pay), these roles are worth a look.

Employer: WithumSmith+Brown

WithumSmith+Brown Location: Listed as Seattle, WA (role based out of Houston, TX office )

Listed as (role based out of ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $70,000 – $125,000 (range varies by location, including Washington)

This role leads audit engagements from planning through completion, supervising staff and working across many industries. Good fit if you have 2+ years in public accounting, strong US GAAP skills, and want a mix of client work, mentoring, and career growth at a large firm.

Employer: Weyerhaeuser

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $194,700 – $296,100 + annual bonus (target 35% of base)

Senior leadership role managing the company’s global cash, debt, and pension assets, plus a treasury/pension team. Ideal if you have 15+ years in corporate finance/treasury, advanced credentials (MBA/CFA/CPA/CTP preferred), and want a strategic seat working closely with the CFO and banks.

Employer: Jet Parts Engineering (JPE Holdings LLC)

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000 – $100,000 DOE

Hands-on senior accounting role in a fast-paced aerospace portfolio with private equity backing. You’ll own month-end close for multiple entities, support M&A due diligence, manage audits, and help improve processes; 3–5 years’ experience and a Bachelor’s in accounting/finance (CPA preferred) are key.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on fit and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.