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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Seattle
Seattle has so many wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. From tiny Chihuahuas to gentle seniors, there’s a pup here for almost every kind of home.
Guppy
- Breed: Poodle (Miniature) mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White
- Location: Seattle Animal Shelter – Main Shelter Kennel
- Adoption fee: About $100 (ask about possible reduced fees)
- Personality: Very affectionate and “velcro” with his person, friendly and calm, has made many dog friends and enjoys meeting new people
- Contact: Seattle Animal Shelter – (206) 386-7387
👉 Meet Guppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Chase
- Breed: Miniature Schnauzer / Yorkshire Terrier mix
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream
- Shelter: Little Dog Rescue
- Adoption fee: About $1,440
- Contact: Little Dog Rescue (see listing for best contact details)
👉 Meet Chase and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jazz
- Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix
- Age: Puppy
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Location: Seattle Animal Shelter – Main Shelter Kennel
- Adoption fee: About $200 (some pets may qualify for reduced fees)
- Personality: Sweet, intelligent, inquisitive, a bit shy but eager to bond and “make music” with her person
- Contact: Seattle Animal Shelter – (206) 386-7387
👉 Meet Jazz and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Lily Pie
- Breed: Poodle (Miniature)
- Age: Adult (about 2 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Multi-colored
- Shelter: Saving Great Animals
- Personality: Gorgeous, sweet, loyal, and full of love; happy to join you on adventures or cuddle on the couch
- Contact: Saving Great Animals (see listing for contact form/phone)
👉 Meet Lily Pie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Abby
- Breed: Border Collie mix
- Age: Adult senior
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Saving Great Animals
- Personality: Sweet senior with a soft, fluffy coat and softer heart; loves her people, enjoys carrying her toys around, still playful and loves a romp in the yard
- Contact: Saving Great Animals
👉 Meet Abby and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Emmy
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Puppy (about 10 weeks)
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Saving Great Animals
- Personality: Confident, curious, and adventurous; a “supermodel” pup with long legs and a big YES to life; gets along well with other dogs and reads social cues nicely
- Contact: Saving Great Animals
👉 Meet Emmy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Louie
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Rhodesian Ridgeback mix
- Age: Puppy
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper
- Location: Seattle Animal Shelter – Main Shelter Kennel
- Adoption fee: About $200 (ask about reduced fees)
- Personality: Quirky youngster looking for a patient, understanding adopter to help him grow into a confident, well-mannered adult
- Contact: Seattle Animal Shelter – (206) 386-7387
👉 Meet Louie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sophie
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Puppy
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Saving Great Animals
- Personality: Playful with her brother, then melts into a cuddlebug; loves being held and snuggling under your chin; doing well with potty training and sleeps through the night in her crate
- Contact: Saving Great Animals
👉 Meet Sophie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tonto
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Puppy
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Saving Great Animals
- Personality: Sweet little gentleman; loves cuddles and time with his people; doing great with potty training and crate sleeping; loves other dogs and has many dog friends
- Contact: Saving Great Animals
👉 Meet Tonto and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Charlie
- Breed: Shepherd mix (unknown type)
- Age: Puppy
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Saving Great Animals
- Personality: Big personality and lots of puppy energy; playful and a bit rowdy but also snuggly; gets along well with other dogs and is learning boundaries; working on leash skills and potty training
- Contact: Saving Great Animals
👉 Meet Charlie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Snoop
- Breed: Standard Schnauzer / Terrier mix (medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Saving Great Animals
- Personality: Super fun, sweet, and social; loves everyone and greets strangers with enthusiasm; dog- and kid-friendly; working on being more comfortable when left alone
- Contact: Saving Great Animals
👉 Meet Snoop and apply to adopt on adoptapet
North
- Breed: Australian Shepherd / Dachshund mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Weight: Around 20 lbs (full grown)
- Shelter: Saving Great Animals
- Personality: Fun, friendly, and affectionate; unique merle coat and blue eyes; loves to play, especially fetch; excellent with other dogs and likely to enjoy a dog friend in the home
- Contact: Saving Great Animals
👉 Meet North and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nessie
- Breed: Standard Schnauzer mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Saving Great Animals
- Personality: Sweet, gentle, and cuddly; took time to trust after being abandoned with her pups, but now a total cuddle bug; a bit more nervous around men but improves with time and patience; gets along well with other dogs
- Contact: Saving Great Animals
👉 Meet Nessie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to the shelters and rescues listed here, or share this page with friends in the Seattle area. Every share and every visit helps these dogs get one step closer to a loving home.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.