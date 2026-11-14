Seattle has so many wonderful dogs hoping to meet their new families. From tiny Chihuahuas to gentle seniors, there’s a pup here for almost every kind of home.

Breed: Poodle (Miniature) mix

Poodle (Miniature) mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Location: Seattle Animal Shelter – Main Shelter Kennel

Adoption fee: About $100 (ask about possible reduced fees)

(ask about possible reduced fees) Personality: Very affectionate and “velcro” with his person, friendly and calm, has made many dog friends and enjoys meeting new people

Very affectionate and “velcro” with his person, friendly and calm, has made many dog friends and enjoys meeting new people Contact: Seattle Animal Shelter – (206) 386-7387

👉 Meet Guppy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Miniature Schnauzer / Yorkshire Terrier mix

Miniature Schnauzer / Yorkshire Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream

Cream Shelter: Little Dog Rescue

Adoption fee: About $1,440

Contact: Little Dog Rescue (see listing for best contact details)

👉 Meet Chase and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: German Shepherd Dog mix

German Shepherd Dog mix Age: Puppy

Puppy Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Location: Seattle Animal Shelter – Main Shelter Kennel

Adoption fee: About $200 (some pets may qualify for reduced fees)

(some pets may qualify for reduced fees) Personality: Sweet, intelligent, inquisitive, a bit shy but eager to bond and “make music” with her person

Sweet, intelligent, inquisitive, a bit shy but eager to bond and “make music” with her person Contact: Seattle Animal Shelter – (206) 386-7387

👉 Meet Jazz and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Poodle (Miniature)

Poodle (Miniature) Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Multi-colored

Multi-colored Shelter: Saving Great Animals

Personality: Gorgeous, sweet, loyal, and full of love; happy to join you on adventures or cuddle on the couch

Gorgeous, sweet, loyal, and full of love; happy to join you on adventures or cuddle on the couch Contact: Saving Great Animals (see listing for contact form/phone)

👉 Meet Lily Pie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Border Collie mix

Border Collie mix Age: Adult senior

Adult senior Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Saving Great Animals

Personality: Sweet senior with a soft, fluffy coat and softer heart; loves her people, enjoys carrying her toys around, still playful and loves a romp in the yard

Sweet senior with a soft, fluffy coat and softer heart; loves her people, enjoys carrying her toys around, still playful and loves a romp in the yard Contact: Saving Great Animals

👉 Meet Abby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Puppy (about 10 weeks)

Puppy (about 10 weeks) Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Saving Great Animals

Personality: Confident, curious, and adventurous; a “supermodel” pup with long legs and a big YES to life; gets along well with other dogs and reads social cues nicely

Confident, curious, and adventurous; a “supermodel” pup with long legs and a big YES to life; gets along well with other dogs and reads social cues nicely Contact: Saving Great Animals

👉 Meet Emmy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Rhodesian Ridgeback mix

American Pit Bull Terrier / Rhodesian Ridgeback mix Age: Puppy

Puppy Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper

Gray/Blue/Silver/Salt & Pepper Location: Seattle Animal Shelter – Main Shelter Kennel

Adoption fee: About $200 (ask about reduced fees)

(ask about reduced fees) Personality: Quirky youngster looking for a patient, understanding adopter to help him grow into a confident, well-mannered adult

Quirky youngster looking for a patient, understanding adopter to help him grow into a confident, well-mannered adult Contact: Seattle Animal Shelter – (206) 386-7387

👉 Meet Louie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Puppy

Puppy Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Saving Great Animals

Personality: Playful with her brother, then melts into a cuddlebug; loves being held and snuggling under your chin; doing well with potty training and sleeps through the night in her crate

Playful with her brother, then melts into a cuddlebug; loves being held and snuggling under your chin; doing well with potty training and sleeps through the night in her crate Contact: Saving Great Animals

👉 Meet Sophie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Puppy

Puppy Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Saving Great Animals

Personality: Sweet little gentleman; loves cuddles and time with his people; doing great with potty training and crate sleeping; loves other dogs and has many dog friends

Sweet little gentleman; loves cuddles and time with his people; doing great with potty training and crate sleeping; loves other dogs and has many dog friends Contact: Saving Great Animals

👉 Meet Tonto and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd mix (unknown type)

Shepherd mix (unknown type) Age: Puppy

Puppy Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Saving Great Animals

Personality: Big personality and lots of puppy energy; playful and a bit rowdy but also snuggly; gets along well with other dogs and is learning boundaries; working on leash skills and potty training

Big personality and lots of puppy energy; playful and a bit rowdy but also snuggly; gets along well with other dogs and is learning boundaries; working on leash skills and potty training Contact: Saving Great Animals

👉 Meet Charlie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Standard Schnauzer / Terrier mix (medium)

Standard Schnauzer / Terrier mix (medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Saving Great Animals

Personality: Super fun, sweet, and social; loves everyone and greets strangers with enthusiasm; dog- and kid-friendly; working on being more comfortable when left alone

Super fun, sweet, and social; loves everyone and greets strangers with enthusiasm; dog- and kid-friendly; working on being more comfortable when left alone Contact: Saving Great Animals

👉 Meet Snoop and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Australian Shepherd / Dachshund mix

Australian Shepherd / Dachshund mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Weight: Around 20 lbs (full grown)

Around 20 lbs (full grown) Shelter: Saving Great Animals

Personality: Fun, friendly, and affectionate; unique merle coat and blue eyes; loves to play, especially fetch; excellent with other dogs and likely to enjoy a dog friend in the home

Fun, friendly, and affectionate; unique merle coat and blue eyes; loves to play, especially fetch; excellent with other dogs and likely to enjoy a dog friend in the home Contact: Saving Great Animals

👉 Meet North and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Standard Schnauzer mix

Standard Schnauzer mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Saving Great Animals

Personality: Sweet, gentle, and cuddly; took time to trust after being abandoned with her pups, but now a total cuddle bug; a bit more nervous around men but improves with time and patience; gets along well with other dogs

Sweet, gentle, and cuddly; took time to trust after being abandoned with her pups, but now a total cuddle bug; a bit more nervous around men but improves with time and patience; gets along well with other dogs Contact: Saving Great Animals

👉 Meet Nessie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to the shelters and rescues listed here, or share this page with friends in the Seattle area. Every share and every visit helps these dogs get one step closer to a loving home.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.