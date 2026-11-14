Seattle has some wonderful cats waiting patiently for loving homes. From bouncy kittens to wise seniors, there’s a great match here for many kinds of families.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Location: Seattle Animal Shelter – Main Shelter Cat Rooms

Adoption fee: $30 (shelter notes some pets may qualify for reduced or free fees)

(shelter notes some pets may qualify for reduced or free fees) Phone: (206) 386-7387

Sylvester is a large, “sort of in charge” gentleman looking for his forever home. The shelter will walk you through his specific needs so he can settle in well with his new family.

👉 Meet Sylvester and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Location: Seattle Animal Shelter – Main Shelter Cat Rooms

Adoption fee: $0 (listed as free)

(listed as free) Phone: (206) 386-7387

Boris Valentino Dunsworth is described as a big ball of sunshine who lights up the room. He’s a wise, thoughtful boy who likes to carefully plan his next move.

👉 Meet Boris Valentino Dunsworth and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange / red

Orange / red Location: Seattle Animal Shelter – Main Shelter Cat Rooms

Adoption fee: $0 (listed as free)

(listed as free) Phone: (206) 386-7387

Nicodemus Louie Giovanni is a large orange thinker who “ponders all day long.” The shelter calls him a patient plotter with a big personality.

👉 Meet Nicodemus Louie Giovanni and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Location: P.A.W.S. Cat City (Seattle)

Phone: (206) 782-1700

Kendra is a shy, sensitive girl who has been working hard on her confidence in a loving foster home. With treats (she loves Churu!) and patience, she now even sits in laps once she feels safe. She’s expected to do best in a quiet home with teens and older who will go slowly and respect her gentle nature.

👉 Meet Kendra and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Gray / blue

Gray / blue Location: Seattle Animal Shelter

Adoption fee: $30

Phone: (206) 386-7387

Angel is a lovely gray/blue adult kitty at the Seattle Animal Shelter, ready to meet her new family. Contact the shelter for more details about her personality and needs.

👉 Meet Angel and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Young (about 5 months)

Young (about 5 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray / blue or silver tabby

Gray / blue or silver tabby Location: For Adoption by Private Owner (Seattle, WA)

Adoption fee: $200

Health: Vet says he’s in great health; not microchipped and not neutered yet

River was found in the Columbia City area and never claimed. He’s a high‑energy kitten who needs lots of play, tall perches, and fast toys. If you have another cat, they should have similar energy. He’s very motivated by wet food and loves to stalk and pounce.

👉 Meet River and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Location: Seattle Animal Shelter – Foster Care

Adoption fee: $75

Phone: (206) 386-7387

Squeak is a friendly, outgoing kitten with a tiny “peep” of a meow. In foster care with his brother Roy, he loves wrestling, climbing the scratching post (and sometimes legs!), chasing strings, and then settling in for lap time and pets. He has a round “baby bear” head and cute white ear tips.

👉 Meet Squeak and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Location: Seattle Animal Shelter – Foster Care

Adoption fee: $75

Phone: (206) 386-7387

Roy is Squeak’s brother and the “intellectual” of the pair. He likes to watch the action, then swoop in and steal the toy for himself. He enjoys pets but isn’t as fond of being picked up, and he rewards gentle handling with purrs and plenty of cuteness.

👉 Meet Roy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult (about 1.5 years)

Adult (about 1.5 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Longhaired brown-and-black tabby (listed as gray/blue/black)

Longhaired brown-and-black tabby (listed as gray/blue/black) Location: Rat City Rescue

Adoption fee: $150 (for the bonded pair with Tide)

Downy is one half of the “Laundry Room Legends” – shy brothers who once hid behind a washer for months, unsure about people. With time and love, they’ve made huge progress and are now ready for a patient home. Downy and Tide are a bonded pair and must be adopted together.

👉 Meet Downy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Adult (about 1.5 years)

Adult (about 1.5 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Longhaired brown-and-black tabby (listed as gray/blue/black)

Longhaired brown-and-black tabby (listed as gray/blue/black) Location: Rat City Rescue

Adoption fee: $150 (for the bonded pair with Downy)

Tide is Downy’s brother and partner in bravery. Life taught them to be cautious, but with patience and consistency they’ve come a long way. They’ll do best with adopters who understand shy cats and can give them time to blossom. They are adopted only as a pair.

👉 Meet Tide and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream / buff tabby

Cream / buff tabby Location: Rat City Rescue

Adoption fee: $200

Ani is a small buff tabby with a big story. She arrived at rescue very sick and emaciated, but she fought hard and pulled through. Her rescuers call her a “little robot cat” who completely stole their hearts. She’s now ready for a stable, loving home after everything she’s survived.

👉 Meet Ani and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Seattle area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to the Seattle Animal Shelter, P.A.W.S. Cat City, Rat City Rescue, or the private owner listings above to learn more and set up a visit.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.