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🐱 Playful, Shy & Senior Cats Ready for Adoption in Seattle
Seattle has some wonderful cats waiting patiently for loving homes. From bouncy kittens to wise seniors, there’s a great match here for many kinds of families.
Sylvester
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Location: Seattle Animal Shelter – Main Shelter Cat Rooms
- Adoption fee: $30 (shelter notes some pets may qualify for reduced or free fees)
- Phone: (206) 386-7387
Sylvester is a large, “sort of in charge” gentleman looking for his forever home. The shelter will walk you through his specific needs so he can settle in well with his new family.
👉 Meet Sylvester and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Boris Valentino Dunsworth
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Location: Seattle Animal Shelter – Main Shelter Cat Rooms
- Adoption fee: $0 (listed as free)
- Phone: (206) 386-7387
Boris Valentino Dunsworth is described as a big ball of sunshine who lights up the room. He’s a wise, thoughtful boy who likes to carefully plan his next move.
👉 Meet Boris Valentino Dunsworth and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nicodemus Louie Giovanni
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange / red
- Location: Seattle Animal Shelter – Main Shelter Cat Rooms
- Adoption fee: $0 (listed as free)
- Phone: (206) 386-7387
Nicodemus Louie Giovanni is a large orange thinker who “ponders all day long.” The shelter calls him a patient plotter with a big personality.
👉 Meet Nicodemus Louie Giovanni and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kendra
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Location: P.A.W.S. Cat City (Seattle)
- Phone: (206) 782-1700
Kendra is a shy, sensitive girl who has been working hard on her confidence in a loving foster home. With treats (she loves Churu!) and patience, she now even sits in laps once she feels safe. She’s expected to do best in a quiet home with teens and older who will go slowly and respect her gentle nature.
👉 Meet Kendra and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Angel
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray / blue
- Location: Seattle Animal Shelter
- Adoption fee: $30
- Phone: (206) 386-7387
Angel is a lovely gray/blue adult kitty at the Seattle Animal Shelter, ready to meet her new family. Contact the shelter for more details about her personality and needs.
👉 Meet Angel and apply to adopt on adoptapet
River
- Breed: American Shorthair
- Age: Young (about 5 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray / blue or silver tabby
- Location: For Adoption by Private Owner (Seattle, WA)
- Adoption fee: $200
- Health: Vet says he’s in great health; not microchipped and not neutered yet
River was found in the Columbia City area and never claimed. He’s a high‑energy kitten who needs lots of play, tall perches, and fast toys. If you have another cat, they should have similar energy. He’s very motivated by wet food and loves to stalk and pounce.
👉 Meet River and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Squeak
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Location: Seattle Animal Shelter – Foster Care
- Adoption fee: $75
- Phone: (206) 386-7387
Squeak is a friendly, outgoing kitten with a tiny “peep” of a meow. In foster care with his brother Roy, he loves wrestling, climbing the scratching post (and sometimes legs!), chasing strings, and then settling in for lap time and pets. He has a round “baby bear” head and cute white ear tips.
👉 Meet Squeak and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Roy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Location: Seattle Animal Shelter – Foster Care
- Adoption fee: $75
- Phone: (206) 386-7387
Roy is Squeak’s brother and the “intellectual” of the pair. He likes to watch the action, then swoop in and steal the toy for himself. He enjoys pets but isn’t as fond of being picked up, and he rewards gentle handling with purrs and plenty of cuteness.
👉 Meet Roy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Downy (paired with Tide)
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult (about 1.5 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Longhaired brown-and-black tabby (listed as gray/blue/black)
- Location: Rat City Rescue
- Adoption fee: $150 (for the bonded pair with Tide)
Downy is one half of the “Laundry Room Legends” – shy brothers who once hid behind a washer for months, unsure about people. With time and love, they’ve made huge progress and are now ready for a patient home. Downy and Tide are a bonded pair and must be adopted together.
👉 Meet Downy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tide (paired with Downy)
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Adult (about 1.5 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Longhaired brown-and-black tabby (listed as gray/blue/black)
- Location: Rat City Rescue
- Adoption fee: $150 (for the bonded pair with Downy)
Tide is Downy’s brother and partner in bravery. Life taught them to be cautious, but with patience and consistency they’ve come a long way. They’ll do best with adopters who understand shy cats and can give them time to blossom. They are adopted only as a pair.
👉 Meet Tide and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Ani (short for Animatronic cat)
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult (about 2 years)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream / buff tabby
- Location: Rat City Rescue
- Adoption fee: $200
Ani is a small buff tabby with a big story. She arrived at rescue very sick and emaciated, but she fought hard and pulled through. Her rescuers call her a “little robot cat” who completely stole their hearts. She’s now ready for a stable, loving home after everything she’s survived.
👉 Meet Ani and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Seattle area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to the Seattle Animal Shelter, P.A.W.S. Cat City, Rat City Rescue, or the private owner listings above to learn more and set up a visit.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.