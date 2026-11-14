📢 How Highline’s Dual Language programs help students

Highline Public Schools is highlighting how its Dual Language programs in Spanish and Vietnamese are helping students grow.

In these programs, students spend 50% of their school day in English and 50% in Spanish or Vietnamese. Six elementary schools—Mount View, Hazel Valley, Hilltop, Madrona, Midway and White Center Heights—offer Dual Language, with classes continuing into middle and high school.

Students like Paola (Tyee High), Derek (Cascade Middle), Tina (Evergreen High) and Thien (Cascade / now 10th grade) use their bilingual skills to:

Lead school announcements and assemblies

Stay connected with family in other countries

Help parents with translation

Build friendships and feel part of a welcoming community

Some students have earned the Washington State Seal of Biliteracy, showing strong skills in English and another language.

Highline’s goal is for students to graduate bilingual, biliterate, and ready to communicate across cultures.