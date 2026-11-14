Seattle neighbors are sharing all kinds of free items this week, from furniture and clothes to garden supplies and moving boxes.

Browse the list below and see if something fits your needs.

Item: Queen size foldable metal bed frame

Condition: Not stated; frame is foldable for easier moving/storage

Location: NW U District, Seattle, WA

Source: nextdoor.com

The poster is giving away a queen size foldable metal bed frame and says it needs to be gone today, so this is a good one to jump on quickly if you need a bed frame.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Large assortment of inflated XL balloons

Colors: Pastel pink, blue, yellow, and peach

Location: Ravenna 65th, Seattle, WA

Source: nextdoor.com

Great for a last‑minute party or photo backdrop if you can use already-inflated balloons.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Bamboo poles, free, you pick up

Size: About 20 feet long each (you may cut them into smaller sections)

Location: Northgate/Maple Leaf, Seattle, WA

Source: nextdoor.com

The poster asks that you don’t block the narrow street while cutting them. You’ll need to message through Nextdoor to arrange a time and get the exact location.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Green sleeveless vest with orange lining

Features: Zippered pockets

Location: Victory Heights, Seattle, WA

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice extra layer for walks or errands, with pockets to keep small items secure.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Cabela's fishing vest

Color: Beige

Features: Multiple pockets for gear

Location: Victory Heights, Seattle, WA

Source: nextdoor.com

Handy for fishing trips or any hobby where you want lots of small pockets.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Shimano SPD mountain bike shoes

Size: 47

Condition: Used, in good condition

Location: Victory Heights, Seattle, WA

Source: nextdoor.com

Great if you ride with SPD pedals and need a larger size cycling shoe.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Brown camouflage backpack

Features: Multiple straps and buckles, nylon lining, home‑made

Location: Victory Heights, Seattle, WA

Source: nextdoor.com

Could work for day trips, light gear, or as a spare pack.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Large stack of wooden pallets

Use ideas: Projects, storage, or other DIY uses

Location: Admiral District Central, Seattle, WA

Source: nextdoor.com

If you’re building garden projects or need pallets for storage, there are many available here.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Nikon Camera Book, ninth edition (2018)

Type: Independent publication, part of the Digital Photographer bookazine series

Topics covered: Lenses, modes, focus, composition, metering, flash, filters, magnification/macros, and more

Location: Seattle, Washington (Lake City/Meadowbrook area)

Source: trashnothing.com

The poster says it’s quite accessible reading and is using a Fair Chance Policy (they’ll wait before choosing a recipient).

Photos are available here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/XGzSPUE

Pickup: Flexible days and times.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Bankers box full of magazines

Titles include: Real Simple, TOPS Weight Loss, Eating Well, Vanity Fair, and others

Condition: Many never read

Location: Seattle, Washington (North Burien)

Source: trashnothing.com

Photos are available here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/MYEou2R

Pickup: Porch pickup.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Large, sturdy vintage card table

Dimensions: 33 1/2" square, 27 1/4" tall

Condition: Very sturdy (has held hundreds of pounds); black plastic top has a few small tears repaired with electrical tape

Location: Burien, King County, Washington

Source: trashnothing.com

Photos are available here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/b3Tg6to

Pickup: Porch pickup anytime after 10am (day/time to be agreed with the poster).

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Free cardboard boxes and packing material

Box sizes: Mostly small to medium, with some larger

Packing material: Foam, bubble wrap, and other materials

Extra detail: Boxes are flattened for easy transport

Location: Columbia City, Seattle, WA

Source: nextdoor.com

Perfect if you’re moving, shipping items, or need storage boxes.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Free items in Seattle tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through to the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.