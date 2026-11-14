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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs Around Seattle Right Now
Seattle neighbors are sharing all kinds of free items this week, from furniture and clothes to garden supplies and moving boxes.
Browse the list below and see if something fits your needs.
Queen Bed Frame
Item: Queen size foldable metal bed frame
Condition: Not stated; frame is foldable for easier moving/storage
Location: NW U District, Seattle, WA
Source: nextdoor.com
The poster is giving away a queen size foldable metal bed frame and says it needs to be gone today, so this is a good one to jump on quickly if you need a bed frame.
Assorted XL Pastel Balloons
Item: Large assortment of inflated XL balloons
Colors: Pastel pink, blue, yellow, and peach
Location: Ravenna 65th, Seattle, WA
Source: nextdoor.com
Great for a last‑minute party or photo backdrop if you can use already-inflated balloons.
FREE BAMBOO POLES
Item: Bamboo poles, free, you pick up
Size: About 20 feet long each (you may cut them into smaller sections)
Location: Northgate/Maple Leaf, Seattle, WA
Source: nextdoor.com
The poster asks that you don’t block the narrow street while cutting them. You’ll need to message through Nextdoor to arrange a time and get the exact location.
Green Sleeveless Vest
Item: Green sleeveless vest with orange lining
Features: Zippered pockets
Location: Victory Heights, Seattle, WA
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice extra layer for walks or errands, with pockets to keep small items secure.
Cabela's Fishing Vest
Item: Cabela's fishing vest
Color: Beige
Features: Multiple pockets for gear
Location: Victory Heights, Seattle, WA
Source: nextdoor.com
Handy for fishing trips or any hobby where you want lots of small pockets.
Shimano SPD Mt Bike Shoes size 47 in good condition.
Item: Shimano SPD mountain bike shoes
Size: 47
Condition: Used, in good condition
Location: Victory Heights, Seattle, WA
Source: nextdoor.com
Great if you ride with SPD pedals and need a larger size cycling shoe.
Camouflage Backpack
Item: Brown camouflage backpack
Features: Multiple straps and buckles, nylon lining, home‑made
Location: Victory Heights, Seattle, WA
Source: nextdoor.com
Could work for day trips, light gear, or as a spare pack.
Wooden Pallets for free
Item: Large stack of wooden pallets
Use ideas: Projects, storage, or other DIY uses
Location: Admiral District Central, Seattle, WA
Source: nextdoor.com
If you’re building garden projects or need pallets for storage, there are many available here.
Nikon Camera Book (Lake City/Meadowbrook)
Item: Nikon Camera Book, ninth edition (2018)
Type: Independent publication, part of the Digital Photographer bookazine series
Topics covered: Lenses, modes, focus, composition, metering, flash, filters, magnification/macros, and more
Location: Seattle, Washington (Lake City/Meadowbrook area)
Source: trashnothing.com
The poster says it’s quite accessible reading and is using a Fair Chance Policy (they’ll wait before choosing a recipient).
Photos are available here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/XGzSPUE
Pickup: Flexible days and times.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Magazines: Real Simple +++ (North Burien)
Item: Bankers box full of magazines
Titles include: Real Simple, TOPS Weight Loss, Eating Well, Vanity Fair, and others
Condition: Many never read
Location: Seattle, Washington (North Burien)
Source: trashnothing.com
Photos are available here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/MYEou2R
Pickup: Porch pickup.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Large sturdy vintage card table (Burien)
Item: Large, sturdy vintage card table
Dimensions: 33 1/2" square, 27 1/4" tall
Condition: Very sturdy (has held hundreds of pounds); black plastic top has a few small tears repaired with electrical tape
Location: Burien, King County, Washington
Source: trashnothing.com
Photos are available here: https://trashnothing.com/pics/b3Tg6to
Pickup: Porch pickup anytime after 10am (day/time to be agreed with the poster).
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Free cardboard boxes and packaging material
Item: Free cardboard boxes and packing material
Box sizes: Mostly small to medium, with some larger
Packing material: Foam, bubble wrap, and other materials
Extra detail: Boxes are flattened for easy transport
Location: Columbia City, Seattle, WA
Source: nextdoor.com
Perfect if you’re moving, shipping items, or need storage boxes.
Free items in Seattle tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through to the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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