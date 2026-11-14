Shoreline has some very special cats waiting for loving homes through Seattle Area Feline Rescue. If you’re ready to adopt, these kitties are hoping you’ll stop by and meet them soon.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Mostly white

Mostly Shelter: Seattle Area Feline Rescue – 20226 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155

– 20226 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155 Contact: (206) 659-6220

Elite is a tiny rescued kitten looking for a safe, loving home. SAFe Rescue will walk you through their kitten adoption process and help you decide if she’s a good match for your family.

👉 Meet Elite and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Shelter: Seattle Area Feline Rescue – 20226 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155

– 20226 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155 Contact: (206) 659-6220

Sparrow is part of a kitten pair with Dove. Kittens under 6 months at SAFe are adopted in pairs or into a home with another kitten. This helps them grow into happy, well-socialized adult cats.

👉 Meet Sparrow & Dove and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Shelter: Seattle Area Feline Rescue – 20226 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155

– 20226 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155 Contact: (206) 659-6220

Dove is the other half of this sweet kitten duo. Like Sparrow, she needs to go home with a kitten friend for play, comfort, and healthy social skills.

👉 Meet Dove & Sparrow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Shelter: Seattle Area Feline Rescue – 20226 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155

– 20226 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155 Contact: (206) 659-6220

Premier is a young rescued boy looking for a fresh start. The team at SAFe Rescue can share more about his needs and help you see if he’s the right fit for your home.

👉 Meet Premier and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young adult

Young adult Gender: Male

Shelter: Seattle Area Feline Rescue – 20226 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155

– 20226 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155 Contact: (206) 659-6220

Seattle Slew is a young cat, past the tiny kitten stage but still full of youth and energy. SAFe Rescue can tell you more about his personality and how he might fit into your household.

👉 Meet Seattle Slew and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these Shoreline cats caught your eye, reach out to Seattle Area Feline Rescue at (206) 659-6220 or visit their adoption center on Ballinger Way NE to learn more and start the adoption process.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.