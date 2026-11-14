⚠️ FAA ground stop at SEA has been lifted

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a ground stop on November 13, 2026 that affected departures at SEA Airport and other airports across the country.

As of 5:24 p.m. on November 13, 2026, the ground stop has been lifted.

Key points for travelers:

SEA Airport is open and operating

Some international departures were allowed to leave during the ground stop

were allowed to leave during the ground stop You should check directly with your airline for the latest status of your flight

The Port of Seattle says they are working with airline and federal partners to support passengers and keep operations moving.

To stay updated, you can: