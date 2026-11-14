🚧 Weekend bus detours and stop closures Nov 13–15 Several King County Metro routes are changing this weekend: Route 65 to Shoreline South 148th Station is detoured off Roosevelt Way NE between NE 42nd St and NE Campus Pkwy from Fri, Nov 13, 7 p.m. to Mon, Nov 16, 6 a.m.

to is detoured off from to Route 220 to Eastgate is detoured off 112th Ave NE and Main St between NE 4th St and 116th Ave NE on Sat, Nov 14, 8 a.m.–6 p.m. (construction).

to is detoured off on (construction). Routes 230, 231, 255 will have stop closures on parts of 98th Ave NE and Market St on Sun, Nov 15, 8:30–11:30 a.m. (Kirkland Turkey Trot).

will have stop closures on parts of on (Kirkland Turkey Trot). Route 240 stop #82735 Main St & 110th Pl SE is closed Sat, Nov 14, 8 a.m.–6 p.m. (construction).

stop is closed (construction). Route ST 556 to Bellevue TC is detoured off Bellevue Way NE and NE 4th St between Main St and 108th Ave NE from Fri, Nov 13, 7 p.m. to Mon, Nov 16, 4 a.m. Helpful tools: Text your stop number to 62550 for next departures.

for next departures. Sign up for email or text alerts for your routes.

for your routes. Seattle Center Monorail runs Fri 7:30 a.m.–11 p.m., Sat 8:30 a.m.–11 p.m., Sun 8:30 a.m.–9 p.m.

More Info: Metro Weekend Update – November 13-15, 2026 – Metr...