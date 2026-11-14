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Shoreline
🚧 Weekend Metro detours and stop closures Nov 13–15
12 days ago
🚧 Weekend bus detours and stop closures Nov 13–15
Several King County Metro routes are changing this weekend:
- Route 65 to Shoreline South 148th Station is detoured off Roosevelt Way NE between NE 42nd St and NE Campus Pkwy from Fri, Nov 13, 7 p.m. to Mon, Nov 16, 6 a.m.
- Route 220 to Eastgate is detoured off 112th Ave NE and Main St between NE 4th St and 116th Ave NE on Sat, Nov 14, 8 a.m.–6 p.m. (construction).
- Routes 230, 231, 255 will have stop closures on parts of 98th Ave NE and Market St on Sun, Nov 15, 8:30–11:30 a.m. (Kirkland Turkey Trot).
- Route 240 stop #82735 Main St & 110th Pl SE is closed Sat, Nov 14, 8 a.m.–6 p.m. (construction).
- Route ST 556 to Bellevue TC is detoured off Bellevue Way NE and NE 4th St between Main St and 108th Ave NE from Fri, Nov 13, 7 p.m. to Mon, Nov 16, 4 a.m.
Helpful tools:
- Text your stop number to 62550 for next departures.
- Sign up for email or text alerts for your routes.
- Seattle Center Monorail runs Fri 7:30 a.m.–11 p.m., Sat 8:30 a.m.–11 p.m., Sun 8:30 a.m.–9 p.m.
More Info: Metro Weekend Update – November 13-15, 2026 – Metr...
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