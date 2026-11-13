Seattle’s transport scene is busy year-round, from the lakes to the loading docks. Here are several solid driving and marine roles hiring now around the city.

Employer: Waterways Cruises and Events

Waterways Cruises and Events Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Likely full-time/variable schedule (evenings, weekends, holidays)

Likely full-time/variable schedule (evenings, weekends, holidays) Salary: DOE (depends on experience)

Pilot twin-screw vessels on Seattle’s lakes for an upscale dining cruise company. You’ll be the face of the boat—handling navigation, safety, guest greetings, and light event support, with a focus on customer service and USCG compliance.

Employer: Green Latrine, Inc.

Location: Seattle, WA (in person)

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)

(about 40 hours/week) Salary: $25.00–$26.00 per hour

Drive and service VIP restroom buses and portable restrooms for major clients, with paid training and no prior experience required. This role mixes hands-on maintenance, independent route work, and steady hours, plus health, dental, vision, PTO, and overtime opportunities.

Employer: Stabbert Maritime

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time (vessel-based)

(vessel-based) Salary: Not listed

Lead the engineering department on specialized vessels serving offshore research, energy, and defense work. Ideal if you hold a USCG Chief Engineer Limited or Unlimited license, have at least 5 years’ experience, and want a senior role overseeing all shipboard machinery and maintenance.

Employer: Established wholesale nursery (name not listed)

Established wholesale nursery (name not listed) Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Contract, variable hours

Salary: $865–$895 per week guaranteed, paid weekly

Drive a 20-foot box truck delivering plants and trees to landscaping clients across Western Washington. You get guaranteed weekly pay, local routes that start and end in Seattle, and a flexible schedule that can range from no days to five days per week.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.