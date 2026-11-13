Seattle’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially around aerospace, defense, and specialty printing. Here are a few strong roles if you like building real things and seeing the final product.

Employer: Shield AI

Shield AI Location: Seattle, WA

Seattle, WA Type: Full-time (regular or temporary)

Full-time (regular or temporary) Salary: $171,000 – $257,000/year + bonus + benefits + equity (for full-time regular)

Lead advanced manufacturing for complex motion-control and aerospace/defense systems (actuators, hydraulics, pneumatics, motors, pumps). Great fit if you have 7+ years in electromechanical manufacturing, know DFM/DFA, and want to own processes from prototype through production in a fast-paced environment.

Employer: Karman Space & Defense

Location: Seattle, WA

Seattle, WA Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role supporting hypersonics and missile defense hardware—mechanical assembly, testing support, and packaging/shipping. Good for someone with strong mechanical aptitude and tool skills who wants to grow in aerospace/defense; benefits include medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more.

Employer: Girlie Press Inc.

Location: Seattle, WA (Capitol Hill area – 21st Ave)

Seattle, WA (Capitol Hill area – 21st Ave) Type: Full-time, in-person

Full-time, in-person Salary: From $26.00/hour

Run offset presses (5-color GTO & Ryobi Twin Tower) plus guillotine cutter and small bindery gear in a busy print shop. Ideal if you’re already a skilled press operator and like varied work across press, cutting, and bindery; comes with health, dental, vision, and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and use it as a keyword guide while you keep searching—Seattle has a lot happening in this space.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.