Seattle’s admin job scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare and professional offices. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Providence Swedish (Swedish Medical Group)

Providence Swedish (Swedish Medical Group) Location: Seattle, WA – Ballard (Tallman Ave NW)

Type: Full-time, on-site, day shift

Pay: $25.73 – $39.36/hour

Front-desk + clerical role in an OBGYN clinic, handling scheduling, paperwork, and care coordination. Good fit if you have 1+ year medical office experience and want solid benefits in a large healthcare system.

Employer: Providence Swedish (Swedish Medical Group)

Providence Swedish (Swedish Medical Group) Location: Seattle, WA – Ballard (Tallman Ave NW)

Type: Full-time, on-site, day shift

Pay: $23.15 – $34.69/hour

Front-office role doing patient registration, appointment scheduling, and general clerical work. Great if you’ve worked in a medical office before and want to grow in a busy clinic with strong benefits.

Employer: Cairncross & Hempelmann, P.S.

Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Part-time, on-site (about 20 hrs/week, Mon–Fri 9am–1pm)

Pay: $21.65/hour

Entry-level role at a downtown law firm, perfect if you like staying active and organized—lots of mailroom, copying, stocking supplies, room setups, and front desk backup. Great option if you want steady hours in the middle of the day.

Employer: The Co-op Funeral Home of People’s Memorial

Location: Queen Anne, WA (Seattle)

Type: Full-time, on-site (32–40 hrs/week)

Pay: From $24.00/hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, paid time off, flexible schedule

Front-desk and office management role where you support families during a hard time—phones, greeting visitors, data entry, payments, and helping funeral directors. Good for someone calm, empathetic, and detail-focused.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—admin skills transfer well, and you can always grow into the role.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.