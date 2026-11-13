Seattle’s engineering scene is buzzing, especially around drones and advanced hardware. If you’re into propulsion, batteries, or defense tech, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Amazon.com

Amazon.com Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $136,000 – $184,000/year (base)

Work on high‑voltage Li‑ion battery packs for Amazon’s Prime Air drones, from concept through production. Great fit if you love 3D CAD, FEA, and designing packs that balance energy, safety, and manufacturability.

Employer: Amazon.com

Amazon.com Location: Seattle, WA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $175,100 – $236,900/year (base)

Lead the team that designs motors, batteries, charging, and power distribution for Prime Air’s drones. This is a people‑manager role for someone with deep hardware experience who wants to own the roadmap and guide a growing engineering team.

Employer: Anduril Industries

Location: Listed as Costa Mesa, CA (remote from Seattle not stated)

Listed as (remote from Seattle not stated) Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not specified (base + equity; top‑tier benefits)

Lead and scale an electrical engineering team building high‑reliability avionics and air platforms for defense. Ideal if you have strong leadership chops, hardware background, and are eligible for a U.S. Secret clearance.

If one of these catches your eye, save the link and apply soon—Seattle’s top hardware roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.