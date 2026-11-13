Thinking about adding a cat to your family in Shoreline? These adoptable kitties at Seattle Area Feline Rescue are waiting for a cozy home and a person to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe), 20226 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155

(SAFe), 20226 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155 Contact: (206) 659-6220

Local Honey is a young female kitty looking for a forever home through SAFe Rescue. The team at the shelter is ready to welcome you and help you learn more about her and the adoption process.

👉 Meet Local Honey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Seattle Area Feline Rescue

Contact: (206) 659-6220

Homemade Focaccia is an adult male cat waiting at SAFe’s Adoption Center. If you’re looking for a grown-up kitty, he could be a great match.

👉 Meet Homemade Focaccia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Seattle Area Feline Rescue

Contact: (206) 659-6220

Go Kart is another adult male kitty hoping for a new home. You can visit him at SAFe’s Adoption Center in Shoreline and see if he’s the right fit for your household.

👉 Meet Go Kart and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Seattle Area Feline Rescue

Contact: (206) 659-6220

Umami is a young female cat available through SAFe Rescue. The staff can walk you through her needs and how to bring her home.

👉 Meet Umami and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Notes: Listed with Buddy as a pair

Listed with as a pair Shelter: Seattle Area Feline Rescue

Contact: (206) 659-6220

Don is a young male longhair cat who is listed together with his friend Buddy. They may be looking for a home as a bonded pair, so be sure to ask the shelter about adopting them together.

👉 Meet Don (and Buddy) and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Longhair

Domestic Longhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Notes: Listed with Don as a pair

Listed with as a pair Shelter: Seattle Area Feline Rescue

Contact: (206) 659-6220

Buddy is also a young male longhair cat, paired with Don. If you’ve been thinking about adopting two cats who already know each other, this duo could be a lovely match.

👉 Meet Buddy (and Don) and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these Shoreline cats caught your eye, reach out to Seattle Area Feline Rescue at (206) 659-6220 or stop by their Adoption Center to learn more about visiting and next steps.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.