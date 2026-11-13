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🐱 Sweet Shoreline Cats Ready for Adoption at Seattle Area Feline Rescue
Thinking about adding a cat to your family in Shoreline? These adoptable kitties at Seattle Area Feline Rescue are waiting for a cozy home and a person to love.
Local Honey
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Seattle Area Feline Rescue (SAFe), 20226 Ballinger Way NE, Shoreline, WA 98155
- Contact: (206) 659-6220
Local Honey is a young female kitty looking for a forever home through SAFe Rescue. The team at the shelter is ready to welcome you and help you learn more about her and the adoption process.
👉 Meet Local Honey and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Homemade Focaccia
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Seattle Area Feline Rescue
- Contact: (206) 659-6220
Homemade Focaccia is an adult male cat waiting at SAFe’s Adoption Center. If you’re looking for a grown-up kitty, he could be a great match.
👉 Meet Homemade Focaccia and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Go Kart
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Seattle Area Feline Rescue
- Contact: (206) 659-6220
Go Kart is another adult male kitty hoping for a new home. You can visit him at SAFe’s Adoption Center in Shoreline and see if he’s the right fit for your household.
👉 Meet Go Kart and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Umami
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Seattle Area Feline Rescue
- Contact: (206) 659-6220
Umami is a young female cat available through SAFe Rescue. The staff can walk you through her needs and how to bring her home.
👉 Meet Umami and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Don (and Buddy)
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Notes: Listed with Buddy as a pair
- Shelter: Seattle Area Feline Rescue
- Contact: (206) 659-6220
Don is a young male longhair cat who is listed together with his friend Buddy. They may be looking for a home as a bonded pair, so be sure to ask the shelter about adopting them together.
👉 Meet Don (and Buddy) and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Buddy (and Don)
- Breed: Domestic Longhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Notes: Listed with Don as a pair
- Shelter: Seattle Area Feline Rescue
- Contact: (206) 659-6220
Buddy is also a young male longhair cat, paired with Don. If you’ve been thinking about adopting two cats who already know each other, this duo could be a lovely match.
👉 Meet Buddy (and Don) and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If one of these Shoreline cats caught your eye, reach out to Seattle Area Feline Rescue at (206) 659-6220 or stop by their Adoption Center to learn more about visiting and next steps.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.