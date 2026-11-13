🚧 ST Express 597 to Seattle using temporary stop

ST Express Route 597 is being rerouted until further notice due to a collision.

This affects trips to Seattle only.

Missed stops (not being served):

Star Lake Fwy Station

I-5 & Kent–Des Moines Fwy Station

Temporary stop to use instead:

272nd & 26th Ave S

If you normally board at Star Lake Freeway Station or I-5 & Kent–Des Moines Freeway Station, go to 272nd & 26th Ave S for Route 597 until Sound Transit updates this alert.