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Seattle
🚧 ST Express 597 to Seattle rerouted; 2 freeway stops missed
3 days ago
🚧 ST Express 597 to Seattle using temporary stop
ST Express Route 597 is being rerouted until further notice due to a collision.
This affects trips to Seattle only.
Missed stops (not being served):
- Star Lake Fwy Station
- I-5 & Kent–Des Moines Fwy Station
Temporary stop to use instead:
- 272nd & 26th Ave S
If you normally board at Star Lake Freeway Station or I-5 & Kent–Des Moines Freeway Station, go to 272nd & 26th Ave S for Route 597 until Sound Transit updates this alert.
More Info: ST Express 597 is rerouted until further notice du...
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